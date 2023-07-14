The time has come and the Main Event for UFC Vegas 77 is finally here. Two ranked women will square off in the Bantamweight (135 lb) Division to determine the next contender. No.3 ranked UFC veteran Holly Holm will make the walk once again to face off against Brazil's No.10 Mayra Bueno Silva. Check out our UFC odds series for our Holm-Silva prediction and pick.

Holly Holm is 15-6 as a professional fighter and has gone 8-6 in the UFC since 2015. She's one of the most recognizable figures in women's combat sports and she's seen a career resurgence of late. Holm has won three of her last four fights and is coming off a dominant performance over Yana Santos in her last fight. She's shown she has one more title run left in her and it starts by defeating Silva. Holm stands 5'8″ with a 69-inch reach.

Mayra Bueno Silva is 10-2-1 as a professional fighter and has gone 5-2-1 since joining the UFC. She's an early DWCS alumni and has seen a lot of success in her game recently. She's won her last four fights coming into this one and was able to secure three of those wins by submission. She'll hope to make it five-in-a-row as beating Holm at No. 3 will propel her up the rankings. Silva stands 5'6″ with a 66.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: Holly Holm-Mayra Bueno Silva Odds

Holly Holm: -176

Mayra Bueno Silva: +142

Over (4.5) rounds: -205

Under (4.5) rounds: +158

How to Watch Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why Holly Holm Will Win

Holly Holm comes in to this fight off a huge win over a dangerous opponent in Yana Santos. Typically a kickboxer by nature, Holm was able to show off her grappling skills and dominated all the exchanges on the ground. On the feet, she was her usual self and continues to adapt her patented kickboxing technique to today's MMA. She'll likely need to use those new ground skills against a talented grappler like Mayra Bueno Silva. Look for Holm to be aggressive in the grappling while staying cautious of Silva's submission threat.

To win this fight, Holly Holm will want to drag Silva into deep waters and see the later rounds of this fight. Holm has had three recent five-round fights and is built for this kind of situation. She's also been the headliner many times and will have the veteran advantage in the mindset ahead of this one. If she can stick to her fundamentals in the striking, she should see a ton of success against a sloppier striker like Silva. On the ground, Holm will need to constantly threaten with ground-and-pound while tucking her arms and avoiding the submission.

Why Mayra Bueno Silva Will Win

Mayra Bueno Silva comes into this fight on a fiery hot streak that's seen her notched three wins in a row. Her last two wins have been by way of submission and she managed to lock in a nasty knee bar in her last fight against Lina Lansberg. On the ground, Silva is very strong with her legs and can muscle submission's with her arm strength. She's incredibly flexible and will have the opportunity to force Holm into some awkward positions on the ground. She shoots for takedowns when she's in trouble so expect and eventual takedown attempt from her early.

Mayra Bueno Silva will be most dangerous during the opening stages of this fight, so she should look to chase the submission immediately. Standing and striking with Holly Holm is out of her range at this point, so she should play into her own strengths and take the fight where she's most comfortable. She's never seen the fourth and fifth rounds of a main event fight, so it'll be crucial for Silva to stay calm and not let the moment get to her. She'll likely need to use here energy reserves as this fight may go over the total.

Final Holly Holm-Mayra Bueno Silva Prediction & Pick

Mayra Bueno Silva is a very resilient fighter and will take whatever Holly Holm will look to dish out to her. Her best chance will be to finish this fight early and lock in a submission while both fighters are still dry. The longer this fight goes, the more it will favor Holly Holm and her cardio. She's built for these kinds of fights and will be the aggressor in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds.

For the prediction, we'll side with the experience of Holm to get it done in the five-round environment. She's faced talented grapplers in the past, so look for her to be comfortable on the ground if it goes there. She's the better striker and will likely be the fresher fighter if this goes to a decision.

Final Holly Holm-Mayra Bueno Silva Prediction & Pick: Holly Holm (-176)