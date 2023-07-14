UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva keeps it moving on the prelims with a fight in the welterweight division between Jack Della Maddalena and promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez. This will be Maddalena's third opponent in the last week meanwhile, Hafez is coming into his short-notice debut off back-to-back wins and capturing the Fury FC welterweight championship. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Maddalena-Hafez prediction and pick.

Jack Della Maddalena (14-2) has had a string of bad luck getting to the octagon to fight. He was originally scheduled to fight Sean Brady at UFC 290 before he pulled out after being hospitalized and then he was slated to fight Josiah Harrell but a pre-fight medical found a serious medical condition that forced him to withdraw just days before the fight. This will be his third opponent in the last week and will hope he finally makes that walk to the octagon to keep his winning streak going inside the octagon.

Bassil Hafez (8-3-1) will be stepping in on short notice to take on the very dangerous Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Vegas 77. Hafez trains out of Elevation Fight Team helping the likes of Justin Gaethje to get ready for his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. He is a high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt that will be a tough test for Jack Della Maddalena on short notice this weekend at UFC Vegas 77.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: Jack Della Maddalena-Bassil Hafez Odds

Jack Della Maddalena: -620

Bassil Hafez: +430

Over 1.5 Rounds: +160

Under 1.5 Rounds: -210

How to Watch Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Jack Della Maddalena Will Win

Jack Della Maddalena is set to face Bassil Hafez in a short-notice welterweight bout this weekend at UFC Vegas 77. Della Maddalena has a record of 14-2 and has faced some tough opponents in his career. He has gained valuable experience inside the octagon, which could give him an edge in terms of fight IQ against high-level opposition.

Della Maddalena is known for his striking ability, with 11 of his 14 wins coming via knockout or TKO. Hafez, on the other hand, has only scored one knockout in his professional career. If Della Maddalena can land his heavy shots, he could potentially finish the fight early.

Hafez is making his UFC debut on short notice, which will certainly be a tall task ahead of him to face Della Maddalena. He may not have had enough time to prepare for the fight and adjust to the level of the opponent is going to face. Della Maddalena, on the other hand, has had more time to prepare as he was getting ready to fight two other opponents last week prior to taking this fight just a couple of days ago. The chances of Hafez making it to see the final bell if he is not grappling a ton in this fight will be very slim.

Why Bassil Hafez Will Win

Bassil Hafez is set to make his UFC debut against Jack Della Maddalena in a short-notice welterweight bout at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend. Hafez has stepped up on short notice to take this fight, showing his eagerness to compete at the highest level. He trains with high-level training partners like Justin Gaethje at Elevation Fight Team who he was helping get ready for his fight against Dustin Poirier later this month.

Hafez is a credentialed Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt and will need to utilize his grappling to its fullest extent in this fight against Della Maddalena. If he is able to neutralize the striking of Della Maddalena with his grappling, he will have a chance to cash in as a huge underdog in this matchup.

Final Jack Della Maddalena-Bassil Hafez Prediction & Pick

Jack Della Maddalena gets to finally make the walk to the octagon against his third announced opponent. The big red flag here is that he had to weigh in last week and will now have to do the same again this week. As long as that doesn't hinder his performance, he should have no problem continuing his win streak here. Della Maddalena was already getting for not one but two grapplers last week and now gets another one with Hafez. Expect Della Maddalena to sprawl and brawl his way to a knockout victory inside two rounds this weekend.

Final Jack Della Maddalena-Bassil Hafez Prediction & Pick: Jack Della Maddalena by KO/TKO (-230), Under 1.5 Rounds (-210)