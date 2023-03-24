The UFC is heading to Texas for a stacked fight night event, UFC San Antonio. On tap for this fight night event, we have a barn burner for a main event between two of the best bantamweight contenders in the UFC #3 Marlon Vera, and #5 Cory Sandhagen. On this fight card, we have a women’s bantamweight matchup in the co-main event between #3 Holly Holm and #6 Yana Santos. Check out our UFC odds series for our Holm-Santos prediction and pick.

Holly Holm (14-6) is coming off one of the more controversial losses that you will see at the hands of Ketlen Vieira. He has only fought once in the last three years but in her last fight, she showed she can still hang with the elite in the division even at age 41. Now that she just got a brand new six-fight deal she will be looking to get back into title contention with a win this Saturday against Yana Santos.

Yana Santos (14-6) formerly known as Yana Kunitskaya is a brand new momma with her husband former UFC and now PFL fighter Thiago Santos. This is her first fight since July 2021 and maybe her newfound motivation being a mother could help propel her into title contention with a win over Holly Holm.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

UFC San Antonio Odds: Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

Holly Holm: -250

Yana Santos: +198

Over (2.5 Rounds): -310

Under (2.5 Rounds): +225

How to Watch Manuel Torres vs. Trey Ogden

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Holly Holm Will Win

Holly Holm is looking to regain her championship form even at 41 years old. She is still one of the elite strikers in the division being as she is a hall-of-fame boxer. Over time she has utilized her wrestling, grappling, and cage control to nullify the opponents that could be quicker than her at range.

Seeing as Santos doesn’t pack the same punching power as Ketlen Vieira did, Holm should have more success at range in this fight. Santos has shown to have problems with diverse strikers in her time and Holm should potentially have her way with her and outpoint her for the vast majority of this fight.

Why Yana Santos Will Win

The former women’s featherweight title challenger Yana Santos had a rough go before becoming a mother. She was knocked out by the dangerous Irene Aldana and is looking to right the wrong and get that win back against Holly Holm. Santos is still eight years younger than Holm and could potentially have a lot more left in the tank.

Santos will need to utilize all of her tools to get back into the win column against Holm and that includes underrated grappling. She used that grappling to succeed against Ketlen Vieira and for her to get the job done that is an absolute must.

Final Holly Holm-Yana Santos Prediction & Pick

This is honestly a tailor-made fight for Holm to get back on the winning track. Vieira was a much more dangerous fighter with her power and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. Don’t get me wrong, Santos can certainly spoil the party if she is able to mix things up well and if Holm has slowed down at all. It’s hard to bank on Holm showing her age, especially in this matchup against Santos who I don’t expect to make her work as hard as Vieira did. Ultimately, Holm goes in there and outstrikes, and out-grapples Santos to a wide unanimous decision victory.

Final Holly Holm-Yana Santos Prediction & Pick: Holly Holm (-250)