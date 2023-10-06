We're back to bring you another prediction and pick as the time has come for the UFC Vegas 80 Co-Main Event of the evening, taking place in the Middleweight (185 lb) Division. DWCS standout Joe Pyfer will take on Ghana's Abdul Razak Alhassan as both guys look to break through on their biggest stage yet. Check out our UFC odds series for our Pyfer-Alhassan prediction and pick.

Joe Pyfer (11-2) has gone 2-0 in the UFC following his viral showing on Dana White's Contender Series. UFC President Dana White uttered the words “Be Like Joe Pyfer” and his star has taken off since. He capitalized in his biggest way last fight with a first-round knockout win over a veteran in Gerald Meerschaert. Pyfer is ready for the big stage and he'll have his toughest test to date in Abdul Razak Alhassan. Pyfer stands 6'2″ with a 75-inch reach.

Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5) has gone a modest 6-5 since joining the UFC back in 2016. He came into the sport as a very fresh prospect and he's winding down his career at 38 years old. He's 2-4 in his last six fights, but he's conveniently 2-1 in his three most recent fights since 2021. With a win over Pyfer, Alhassan could propel himself into a much more prominent position in the division. He stands 5'10” with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 80 Odds: Joe Pyfer-Abdul Razak Alhassan Odds

Joe Pyfer: -470

Abdul Razak Alhassan: +340

Over 1.5 rounds: +162

Under 1.5 rounds: -210

How to Watch Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+, Watch ESPN

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Joe Pyfer Will Win

Joe Pyfer became an instant meme in the MMA world when he burst onto the DWCS stage during a slow night and blew Dana White away with his heart and effort. Everything Pyfer does in the cage comes at 110% and he has an unbelievable motor driving him. He fights with a certain reckless abandon that allows him to fearlessly walk down his opponents and take whatever is coming his way. Over his last four fights, two have ended in the first round with the other two being stopped in the second. With the power and accuracy he possesses in his punches, it comes as no surprise that Joe Pyfer is dropping people left and right.

To win this fight, he should stick to his same gameplan and look to walk through Alhassan in this one. While this will be the most experienced and dangerous opponent Pyfer has had to face, the betting line should indicate that these two are on different planes when it comes to skill level. Pyfer's main goal will be to walk his opponent down and get the knockout, but he'll be all the more confident knowing his best weapon in the wrestling will be able to get him the sure victory. Still, don't be surprised if Pyfer comes out and finds the fast finish in this one.

Why Abdul Razak Alhassan Will Win

Abdul Razal Alhassan finds himself in this spot after notching an impressive victory over a game opponent in Claudio Ribeiro his last time out. He was able to get the job done with his fists and the win came fresh off a defeat over Joaquin Buckley. It's worth noting that Alhassan fought Buckley to a split decision that honestly could have gone either way on the scorecards. To this point, he'll be the toughest challenge Pyfer has had to face in his career and he'll have a wealth of knowledge and past competition to help him here. He knows he won't be able to hang with Pyfer in the wrestling, so look for Alhassan to keep this one standing as he tries to stun Pyfer with his first few counters.

There's no question that Joe Pyfer's competition up to this point hasn't been very challenging in terms of matchups. While Alhassan is the heavy underdog, he present a challenge to Joe Pyfer in his willingness to meet in the center of the octagon and trade combinations. If Alhassan can press forward and get Pyfer on his back foot, he could surprise his opponent with his aggression. Expect Abdul Razal Alhassan to provide the most resistance Pyfer has seen to date.

Final Joe Pyfer-Abdul Razak Alhassan Prediction & Pick

There's no question that Dana White loves Joe Pyfer and the UFC believes he's deserving of this Co-Main Event spot. It seems as though they're setting him up for a good performance here against a 38-year old opponent and if Pyfer's smart, he'll make the most out of this opportunity. Still, Alhassan shouldn't be counted out and he still poses a serious threat with his reckless striking. For our prediction, let's go with Joe Pyfer to get the job done in the first round of this fight.

Final Joe Pyfer-Abdul Razak Alhassan Prediction & Pick: Joe Pyfer Wins in Round 1 (-125)