Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks scored a pivotal recruiting victory this week, landing four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton. Heavily recruited by top programs across the country, Hampton drew strong interest from Michigan, Miami, Penn State, and Syracuse. Ultimately, the highly touted Class of 2026 wide receiver chose Oregon, further strengthening the Ducks’ position as a national recruiting powerhouse.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Messiah Hampton has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 187 WR from Rochester, NY chose the Ducks over Miami & Syracuse “Proverbs 16:3 commit to the Lord in whatever you do and he will establish your plans.”https://t.co/dh6VpEMKZb pic.twitter.com/YMMir6krpl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hampton, ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver nationally and the top overall player from New York by On3, announced his decision on Friday. His commitment gives Oregon a significant boost as it continues to assemble one of the most talented recruiting classes in the country. He currently holds a national overall ranking of No. 107.

A pivotal factor in Hampton’s decision was his connection with wide receivers coach Ross Douglas. The two initially developed a bond during Douglas’ time at Syracuse, and that relationship only deepened once Douglas joined the Ducks' coaching staff in Eugene.

“Since day one me and him been working together. I just trust him to develop me,” Hampton said in an interview via Mat Mlodzinski of News10NBC.

Hampton’s rise hasn’t come without adversity. When he arrived at Monroe High School, he had no scholarship offers and struggled with depression and anger. Over time, Monroe became a place of personal and athletic growth for Hampton.

“I came to Monroe a sad, depressed kid, mad at the world. I’m leaving blessed, happy, and filled with the Holy Spirit. Monroe transformed me on and off the field, and I’m truly thankful,” Hampton reflected.

For Oregon, Hampton is the first wide receiver in its 2026 class and the fourth four-star commitment overall. His pledge propelled the Ducks from No. 11 to No. 8 in the national team rankings, according to On3. It marks a crucial win for Lanning’s staff following a series of recruiting battles earlier this cycle.

At 6-foot-1, Hampton adds size, speed, and precision to the Ducks’ receiving corps. He’s recognized for his crisp route-running and ability to create separation, traits that align well with Oregon’s evolving offensive scheme under Lanning and new offensive coordinator Will Stein.

His commitment also signals that Oregon remains a serious contender for elite talent on the national stage. With a series of high-profile visits on the horizon, Hampton joining the team could help sway other top prospects toward Eugene.

The foundation is now in place for another top 10 class. With Hampton on board, Oregon Ducks football gained a future offensive weapon poised to make an impact for years to come.