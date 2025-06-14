The Indianapolis Colts wanted to push Anthony Richardson in the offseason, but the third-year quarterback's shoulder injury has made the process much more alluring than anticipated. The Colts signed former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in free agency, who only continues to impress as the incumbent starter sits out.

With Richardson sitting out of minicamp, Jones took full advantage of his first-team opportunity, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. Despite flaming out in New York, Jones continues to gain traction in the offseason, looking every bit like the best quarterback on the Colts' roster.

“Daniel Jones is making his move a bit in minicamp, taking those first-team reps with Anthony Richardson resting his shoulder,” Fowler said. “Richardson plans to be back for training camp for that battle. But, I was told Jones was a fast processor at the line of scrimmage [and had] good chemistry with his receivers. He was, quote, ‘very sharp,' as was told to me, in minicamp as ‘the guy.'”

Minicamp roundup on @SportsCenter -J.J. McCarthy progress, #Vikings’ three-year plan

-Daniel Jones makes most of extra reps

-What’s next for McLaurin, Wilson, Sauce deals

-Browns QB workload (With @SkubieMageza) pic.twitter.com/x0tYjz10ff — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Richardson started 11 games in 2024, throwing for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He led the Colts to a 6-5 record as the starter, but Richardson's season was marred by his controversial two-game benching for 40-year-old Joe Flacco. The athletic dual-threat quarterback quickly reclaimed the job, but general manager Chris Ballard quickly noted that he wanted to bring in another veteran to compete with Richardson in the 2025 offseason.

Colts signed Daniel Jones to push Anthony Richardson in 2025

Article Continues Below

The 2025 quarterback free agency market was infamously thin, but Ballard found his answer in Jones. The 28-year-old Jones fit the exact mold Indianapolis desired as an experienced veteran who could push Richardson, but also accept a backup role.

Jones started for most of his six years with the Giants, but was one of the most scrutinized quarterbacks in the league during his tenure. His reign unceremoniously ended when New York benched him during its 2024 Week 11 bye. Per his request, he was released shortly after and ended the year with the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite his wealth of experience, most expected Jones to finish his career as a backup after his release from the Giants. His career is certainly trending in that direction, but Jones found himself in an ideal position to potentially rebound with the Colts. Many similar quarterbacks previously labeled as “busts” have recently revived their careers, potentially allowing Jones to be the next success story.