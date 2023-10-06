We're back to bring you predictions and pick for the UFC Vegas 80 Main Card as we get underway on ESPN+. This next fight takes place in a very competitive Welterweight (170 lb) Division as we see two fighters on the cusp of the rankings. Alex “Great White” Morono will take on Joaquin “New Mansa” Buckley. Check out our UFC odds series for our Morono-Buckley prediction and pick.

Alex Morono (23-8) comes in with a 12-5-1 record in the UFC and will be hoping for a top-15 ranking if he can put away a big name like Buckley. In his last six fights since 2021, Morono is 5-1 with a TKO and submission victory, respectively. His other wins have been by unanimous decision as he'll look to once again impose his suffocating wrestling on another opponent. Morono stands 5'11” with a 72-inch reach.

Joaquin Buckley (16-6) has gone 6-4 since joining the UFC in 2020. Over his last five fights, he's managed a 3-2 record with notable wins over Albert Duraev and Andre Fialho. He notched yet another highlight-reel knockout in his latest fight and he'll be moving back down to Welterweight ahead of this fight. Look for Buckley to be the aggressor as the betting favorite. He stands 5'10” with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 80 Odds: Alex Morono-Joaquin Buckley Odds

Alex Morono: +142

Joaquin Buckley: -176

Over 2.5 rounds: +130

Under 2.5 rounds: -166

How to Watch Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+, Watch ESPN

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Alex Morono Will Win

Alex Morono has seen a ton of success behind his grappling and consistently technical striking. When he finds a comfortable distance, Morono is very good at popping his jab and following up with combinations down the middle. He's got every ability to control a fight from striking ranges and does best with his grappling in his back pocket. On the ground, Morono has seven wins by submissions and has never been submitted in a fight himself. Buckley is an equally strong grappler in the wrestling exchanges, but Alex Morono may have the advantage here as far as the jiu jitsu is concerned.

To win this fight, Morono will have to survive the big striking actions from Joaquin Buckley. Aside from flashy strikes, Buckley has a rather simple boxing game and it should match up well against the output of Morono. He'll need to stay consistent in landing his jab as Buckley comes back with varied attacks. Morono could look to try and find offense on the ground, but Buckley is typically a very tough guy to get down. It looks like Morono may have to fight on the feet, which is why he's the slight underdog on the betting lines.

Why Joaquin Buckley Will Win

Joaquin Buckley comes into this fight fresh off a knockout headkick win over Andre Fialho. It was his first bout moving down to Welterweight and it's clear that he reaped that rewards from a tough weight cut. Buckley won't have the advantage of being the taller fighter, but he'll be the much stronger guy in the cage come fight time. He's in tremendous shape ahead of this fight and it's promising to see him dialing in this cut. It seems as though Buckley has found a true home in Welterweight and he'll continue to have a power advantage over a lot of the guys in this division, including Morono.

To win this fight, Buckley will have to be sharp with his striking and will have to have a greater sense of urgency than he has in previous fights. While Buckley likes to read his opponent and time his shots, he may not have much time for a feeling-out process as Morono will immediately be in his face. Buckley should instead look to open up his striking variations and hit Morono with strikes he may be unfamiliar with. Buckley will be much stronger when these two grab a hold of each other, so expect him to control the exchanges along the fence. If he can stay busy through the clinch, he could land some damaging shots to the body of Morono.

Final Alex Morono-Joaquin Buckley Prediction & Pick

This is a very good fight stylistically and we should see a stand-up affair with the level of wrestling from both of these guys. Alex Morono would greatly benefit from taking this fight to the ground and chasing a submission. However, I don't see many scenarios where Morono will have Buckley in a compromised position on the ground. With how strong Buckley will be in this fight, expect him to turn away any shots from Morono throughout this fight. From there, I'd favor Joaquin Buckley on the feet in the smaller weight division as we take him on the prediction.

Alex Morono-Joaquin Buckley Prediction & Pick: Joaquin Buckley (-176)