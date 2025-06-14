The Houston Texans are entering the 2025 NFL season with a clear emphasis on reshaping the trenches, and one of the biggest shifts comes from Tytus Howard. After six seasons of moving around the offensive line, the veteran now settles in at right guard — a spot he’s embracing with open arms and a renewed focus on protecting C.J. Stroud as Houston aims to build more consistent offensive rhythm. KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson spoke with the lineman about the changes he’s seen across the unit and why his quarterback will appreciate the renewed emphasis on protection, especially as Stroud looks to bounce back in Year 3 after a record-setting rookie campaign.

“I love it, man,” Howard told Wilson during minicamp.

“Just getting these reps in. Probably the first time I got a chance to get this many reps in at guard before the season started. So, I’m doing the best I can do to get the technique down. And the coaches have been doing a tremendous job helping me with that.”

The Texans offensive line struggled last year, finishing 22nd in the NFL per PFF, with glaring issues on the interior. After Laremy Tunsil's departure and Shaq Mason’s release, there was urgency to find leadership and stability. Howard — a 16-game starter in 2024 — is now viewed as that anchor under new offensive line coach Cole Popovich, who is known for his aggressive and detail-oriented approach.

“When offensive lines are physical, that don’t take [expletive] from nobody, and they just establish the dominance up front, he exemplifies that every morning,” Howard said. “You want that in the coach because you’re only gonna rub off on the offensive line.”

Howard’s versatility has never been in question. He’s played every position but center and said he could step in there too, if needed. But this year, he’s focused on becoming elite at one spot, hoping to raise the bar for a unit that allowed Stroud to be the second-most sacked QB in 2024, something Houston cannot afford to repeat if they want to make a deep playoff run.

While outsiders debate whether the Houston offensive line did enough this offseason, especially after not drafting a lineman early, Howard’s confidence in his transition — and Popovich's intensity — may be the key to unlocking a new level of protection for Stroud in his pivotal third year.

“This year is gonna be my biggest year,” Howard boldly proclaimed.