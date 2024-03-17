Las Vegas witnessed a night of grappling dominance at UFC Vegas 88, with all four Performance of the Night bonuses going to fighters who secured submission victories.
#UFCVegas88 performance bonuses: Marcin Tybura, Macy Chiasson, Jafel Filho, and Jaqueline Amorim.
No Fight of the Night.
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 17, 2024
UFC Vegas 88 was a night where the grapplers shone brightly. All four Performance of the Night winners showcased their impressive submission skills, reminding fans of the ever-evolving landscape of MMA. From Amorim's slick armbar to Filho's lightning-quick choke, each finish was a testament to the dedication and precision required to be successful at the highest level.
UFC Vegas 88 Performance Bonuses
Jaqueline Amorim: The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace put on a grappling clinic against Cory McKenna, eventually cinching in a slick armbar in the second round to earn her a well-deserved bonus.
Jafel Filho: The flyweight prospect wasted no time in making his presence felt in the Octagon, tapping out Ode Osbourne with a rear-naked choke in the very first round. This impressive debut performance earned him a hefty Performance of the Night bonus.
Macy Chiasson: The bantamweight contender showed off her well-rounded skillset against familiar foe Pannie Kianzad. After dominating the fight on the feet, Chiasson transitioned to the ground and secured a rear-naked choke in the first round, adding another Performance of the Night bonus to her resume.
Marcin Tybura: The heavy-handed Polish heavyweight continued his climb up the rankings with a dominant performance against Tai Tuivasa. Tybura took Tuivasa down early and wasted no time in securing a rear-naked choke, earning a Performance of the Night bonus in the process.
