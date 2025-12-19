The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a wild comeback to beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime on Thursday Night Football. The Seahawks took control of the NFC West with the win. And Seattle’s defense played a major role in overcoming a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

However, the Seahawks lost Nick Emmanwori late in the game. The rookie defensive back was evaluated for a concussion and didn’t return to the field.

Fortunately, Mike Macdonald told reporters that Emmanwori cleared the concussion protocol during a postgame press conference, per Seahawks reporter John Boyle. Seattle’s head coach said Emmanwori could have returned to the matchup if the team had another defensive possession in overtime.

Nick Emmanwori is good to go after TNF concussion scare

The Seahawks came storming back in the fourth quarter. Seattle tied the game in regulation on an improbable two-point conversion. While the attempt appeared to fail, officials overturned the play on review, ruling that Sam Darnold threw a backwards pass. That allowed Zach Charbonnet to recover the ball in the end zone for a successful try.

The conversion tied the score 30-30 and sent the game to overtime. Although the Rams struck first in OT, Seattle kept coming. Darnold found Jaxson Smith-Njigba for a four-yard touchdown. The Seahawks then converted their third two-point attempt of the game for the walk-off win.

While the offense rallied late on Thursday night, Seattle’s defense was largely responsible for getting the team back in the game. The Seahawks put the clamps on Los Angeles, holding the Rams to just seven points in the fourth quarter.

However, Seattle lost Coby Bryant to a knee injury and Riq Woolen left the TNF matchup early as well. Macdonald didn’t have an update on either player when addressing the media immediately after the game.