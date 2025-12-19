PHOENIX– Revenge is a dish best served with a win, if you're Dillon Brooks. After the Phoenix Suns took down the Golden State Warriors 99-98 in dramatic fashion, it felt like another vintage Brooks performance.

He finished the game with 24 points and consistently posed a threat throughout. The tenacious defense, microwave scoring, and ability to turn a game upside down have been what the Suns wanted.

However, he has had some extra motivation over the past handful of games. On Thursday, it happened to be Stephen Curry. The latter only had 15 points compared to Brooks's 24.

Still, the latter made his presence known with his physicality. While some might've thought he went overboard, he's out to prove something when playing against the league's best.

“Those teams had my number for a while in the big stages,” Brooks said postgame. “I’m trying to get to the big stage and perform there. These are just games to get to this point, or get to that point in the future.”

I asked Dillon Brooks why he enjoys playing against guys like Steph Curry so much. “Those teams had my number for a while in the big stages. I’m trying to get to the big stage and perform there. These are just games to get to this point, or get to that point in the future.” pic.twitter.com/oQeaWn8cnO — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) December 19, 2025

Article Continues Below

Dillon Brooks sees Suns win over Stephen Curry as redemption

This headline might be a little misleading, but it paints a broader picture. Curry has given Brooks his fair share of viral moments that left the internet buzzing.

Most notably, Brooks was the victim of a Curry masterclass in the 2024-25 NBA playoffs in the first round. The Warriors sharpshooter made quick work of the Houston Rockets and had a memorable closeout game.

Now, Brooks is in Phoenix, hoping to reset the narratives about him not being a winner. He's out to prove that he belongs on the big stage. And judging from his career season under first-year head coach Jordan Ott, he might be right.

But one game won't define everything, as has been the Suns' mantra all season. They'll continue to put their best foot forward as they'll take on the Warriors again, but this time in the Bay on Saturday.