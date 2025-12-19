PHOENIX– Devin Booker and Stephen Curry are extreme competitors on the court, but the respect they've grown for one another is something else.

Ever since the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors star played in the 2024 Olympics, the relationship has grown. After Booker was named the unsung MVP of those Olympics, Curry was the one who stole the show.

But for the Suns star, playing against one of his idols is something he won't take for granted. And as Curry is a free agent in the shoe market after ending his deal with Under Armour, Booker sent him a pair of his newest sneaker, the Book 2's.

Seeing Curry wear them left Booker in awe

“It's truly hard to put into words,” Booker said postgame. “Thinking back to the Olympics and being able to share the floor with him and not just the floor, but getting to know each other off the court, too.

Building a relationship that will last a lifetime with somebody I idolized my whole life. So for it to come full circle and him to be competing against me in my shoe, if anything, I thought it'd be the other way around. Truly crazy.”

Devin Booker shared more postgame on Steph Curry wearing his new signature shoe. “Building a relationship that will last a lifetime with somebody I idolize my whole life. So for it to come full circle and for him to be competing against me in my shoe, I thought it’d be the other… pic.twitter.com/dnMwcfvn1t — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) December 19, 2025

Devin Booker could send Stephen Curry to Nike

The joke in that press conference room was that Booker is trying to recruit Curry to Nike, which the Phoenix star responded; 100%.

But this isn't just about landing the hottest free agent on the sneaker market. It's about a relationship of trust and respect, rooted in the game of basketball.

Competition aside, it is a big move for whatever Curry decides to make his next sneaker partner. For Booker to offer his newest sneakers in a custom Warriors color-way is cool to see.

He'll have one more chance to impress on Saturday, as the Suns will travel to the Bay and take on Golden State. Perhaps then, more Book sneakers can entice Curry to make a decision on a new sneaker deal.