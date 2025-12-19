The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) suffered a gut-wrenching 38-37 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks (12-3), which could have a significant impact on their playoff seeding. Regrouping from such a stinging defeat could be even harder to do following the latest injury news. Sixth-year offensive lineman Kevin Dotson was using crutches and wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the game, according to Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News and Orange County Register.

Dotson suffered an ankle injury early in the much-anticipated divisional tilt and did not return. The Rams still managed to carve up a stingy yet banged-up Seahawks secondary, with Matthew Stafford throwing for 457 yards and three touchdowns, and Puka Nacua totaling 12 receptions for 225 yards and two TDs. Those eye-popping numbers should not minimize the 29-year-old right guard's importance, however.

Dotson is a valuable part of LA's running game, using sound technique and his 6-foot-4, 328-pound frame to open up rushing lanes for Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. He is also capable in pass-protection, allowing only three sacks and 19 total pressures in 864 snaps entering Thursday's matchup, per Pro Football Focus. Stafford deserves his flowers for posting an MVP-caliber campaign at 37 years of age, but playing behind a top-tier offensive line definitely helps.

If Kevin Dotson is forced to miss time, the Rams may have to get creative in the trenches. Fortunately, LA should have the necessary firepower to survive the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals in the final two weeks of the regular season. Nevertheless, fans will want to see No. 69 make marked progress in his recovery.