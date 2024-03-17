Tensions reached a boiling point last night at UFC Vegas 88 after a controversial no-contest ruling in the lightweight bout between Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa. The fight was stopped in the second round after Loosa claimed he was unable to continue due to an eye poke. However, Battle vehemently disputed the stoppage, believing Loosa to be faking the injury.
Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa exchanged words after their bout was called a no contest due to a doctor stoppage. #UFCVegas88 pic.twitter.com/JjDM4EKtVn
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 17, 2024
The animosity between the two fighters was palpable even before the official decision was announced. As referee Mike Beltran waved off the contest, Battle could be seen gesturing towards Loosa in frustration. When they were separated by the cage fence, the verbal jabs began in earnest.
In the post-fight interview, Battle unloaded on Loosa, accusing him of cowardice and fabrication.
“You can’t tell me he wasn’t looking for a way out,” Battle said, his voice dripping with anger. “He was looking at me right there just a second ago looking at me like he wants to fight, you want to fight now but you didn’t want to fight a second ago? Bullsh*t, f***ing p***y motherf***er. I’m that dude, that’s what happens when dudes get in the cage with me, they look for a way out. They want to talk big, they want to talk all this s**t, once they feel these hands, once they feel this strength they don’t want to be in here, He was looking for the first way out possible.
Bryan Battle unloads on Ange Loosa after the fight was ruled a no-contest pic.twitter.com/GloXPqgSkj
— MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 17, 2024
The drama didn’t end there. As both fighters were exiting the octagon, they crossed paths again and exchanged heated words. It appeared as though they were about to come to blows before security personnel intervened and separated them.
“I’ll whoop your ass, too.”
Bryan Battle discusses the brief interaction he had with Ange Loosa’s brother right after their fight. #UFCVegas88 pic.twitter.com/RHeYjgoCka
— MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 17, 2024
This chaotic scene cast a dark shadow over what was an otherwise exciting fight card. The lightweight clash between Battle and Loosa was a back-and-forth affair, with both fighters showcasing their impressive striking skills. However, the controversial ending left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans.
This incident serves as a stark reminder of the volatile emotions that can run high in the octagon. Fighters dedicate their lives to this sport, and when things don’t go their way, it can be difficult to control their anger. Thankfully, security was on hand to prevent a potentially dangerous situation from escalating.
Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see how the UFC decides to book these two fighters next. Given the animosity between them, it’s possible that a rematch could be in the cards. However, the promotion may also opt to give them each separate opponents in order to cool down the tempers. One thing is for certain, the saga of Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa is far from over. This is a rivalry that is sure to capture the attention of fight fans for years to come.