Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua has found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons recently, and his instant reaction after their tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday won't help his case.

The Rams had an epic collapse against the Seahawks, absorbing a one-point loss, 38-37. They blew a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter and fell to 11-4.

Just moments after the game, Nacua took to X to share his thoughts.

“Can you say I was wrong? Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. LOL,” posted Nacua.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay only found out about it during the postgame conference when reporters brought it up, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

#Rams HC Sean McVay found out about Puka Nacua’s tweet in his postgame press conference… He also addressed Nacua’s livestream that went viral for the wrong reasons: https://t.co/Jx582PL4t7 pic.twitter.com/uPQ7R4lG3C — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2025

During his livestream on Tuesday, the 24-year-old Nacua said referees are “the worst” and claimed that they make controversial calls so they can be shown on the broadcast.

Article Continues Below

The Rams were on the short end of a game-changing call in the fourth quarter, as the Seahawks were awarded with a two-point conversion after a wild play.

He also tried to sneak in two streamers during the Rams' practice on the same day. They, however, were not allowed.

The Athletic's Nate Atkins said McVay, who wasn't aware of Nacua's move, noted that he will have a talk with the wide receiver about his recent transgressions.

“He (McVay) promised they’ll get these different issues fixed and that he can do it through conversations,” reported Atkins on X.

Nacua was called out for an anti-semitic gesture during the said livestream. He has since apologized, stressing that he “does not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.”

Morever, his older brother, Samson Nacua, was arrested in California on Saturday for allegedly stealing the car of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Adou Thiero.