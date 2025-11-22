Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev announced his arrival to the UFC with a statement-making performance at UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker in Qatar on Saturday night, submitting Raffael Cerqueira with a lightning-quick rear-naked choke in just 33 seconds—a new record for the fastest submission in UFC Light Heavyweight history.​

IT'S OVER IN 33 SECONDS 😱 🇹🇷 #UFCQatar How about THAT for a debut from Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev! Watch our prelims LIVE NOW on @UFCFightPass 📺 pic.twitter.com/Jy6psaIUKn — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The undefeated Turkish prospect wasted no time imposing his dominance, hurting Cerqueira on the feet before seamlessly transitioning to the ground to lock in the brutal submission. The finish exemplified everything the UFC and fight fans have come to expect from the 24-year-old phenom since his explosive run on Dana White's Contender Series, where he famously knocked out Alik Lorenz in 30 seconds and earned his promotional contract.​

Yakhyaev entered the bout as the overwhelming betting favorite, and rightfully so. The southpaw's combination of elite freestyle wrestling, devastating ground control, and submission expertise proved far too much for the beleaguered Brazilian veteran. Cerqueira, already winless in his first three UFC appearances, found himself outmatched from the opening seconds.​

This submission victory further cements Yakhyaev's status as one of the most exciting emerging prospects in the stacked Light Heavyweight division. His resume now includes six finishes in seven professional fights, with three coming via submission. The demonstration of technical grappling, timing, and fight intelligence on Saturday night showcased why the UFC brass are so high on his potential.​

The 33-second finish also demonstrates why Yakhyaev is being positioned as a future title contender. With his superior athleticism, wrestling foundation, and submission acumen, the young prospect appears destined for significant things in the 205-pound weight class. As the Light Heavyweight division continues to evolve, Yakhyaev's ability to finish fights with explosive efficiency positions him as a major force to be reckoned with in the coming years.​