As UFC 315 approaches, the MMA world is buzzing, not just about the fights in Montreal, but about the ripple effects that could shake up two of the UFC’s most competitive divisions. At the center of this storm is reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, who faces Jack Della Maddalena in his first title defense, and lightweight king Islam Makhachev, whose next move hinges on the outcome of this weekend’s main event.

Belal Muhammad’s Defiant Response to Islam Makhachev’s Title Plans

Rumors have swirled for weeks, if Muhammad loses his belt, Makhachev will move up to welterweight to challenge the new champion, seeking to become a two-division titleholder in Perth, Australia. But if Muhammad retains, Makhachev will stay put and defend his lightweight crown, most likely against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 during International Fight Week.

Belal Muhammad reacts to reports that Islam Makhachev is waiting on the outcome of his fight against JDM: "Now they're waiting to see what happens this weekend, but I would get your fight signed because I'm not leaving Montreal without the belt. I'm still gonna be the champ,…

Belal Muhammad, never one to shy away from the spotlight, addressed these rumors head-on, firing a confident warning to Makhachev: “Now they're waiting to see what happens this weekend, but I would get your fight signed because I'm not leaving Montreal without the belt. I'm still gonna be the champ, so start your camp right now. Whoever you have in line, you're good”. The message was clear, Muhammad has no plans to vacate or lose his title, and he’s not about to let Makhachev’s ambitions disrupt his own reign.

Makhachev’s Master Plan: Welterweight Gold or Topuria Showdown?

Islam Makhachev’s ambitions are no secret. After dispatching a murderer’s row of contenders at lightweight, including Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano, he’s cemented himself as the pound-for-pound best in the sport. But with close friend and training partner Muhammad holding the welterweight crown, Makhachev has hesitated to pursue champ-champ status, at least until now.

Should Jack Della Maddalena dethrone Muhammad, Makhachev is poised to move up and challenge the new champion, likely in Perth, Australia, in what would be a blockbuster event. Della Maddalena, one of the division’s most dangerous strikers, has already called for the fight, seeing it as a chance to avenge his countryman Alexander Volkanovski and make history on home soil. For Makhachev, it’s a golden opportunity to join the elite club of two-division UFC champions and further solidify his legacy.

But what if Muhammad retains his title? The answer appears just as tantalizing. In that scenario, Makhachev would likely remain at lightweight, setting up a superfight with Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Topuria, the undefeated Spanish-Georgian phenom, recently vacated his featherweight title and has been promised a shot at lightweight gold. His knockout of Max Holloway at UFC 308 and his brash confidence have made him one of the sport’s most compelling new stars.

the camp has begun — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) April 22, 2025

The UFC is reportedly eager to book Makhachev vs. Topuria, recognizing the fight’s global appeal. Topuria’s team has already begun preparations, and the undefeated contender has made it clear he’s ready for the biggest test of his career. However, some insiders argue that Makhachev has little to gain from the matchup, given his previous dominance over featherweight champions. Still, the magnitude of the fight and Topuria’s star power make it a must-see event.

If Della Maddalena Wins: A New Era and an Interim Title Fight

If Della Maddalena emerges victorious at UFC 315, the lightweight landscape shifts dramatically. Makhachev would look to either vacate his lightweight crown or put the lightweight division on hold to chase welterweight gold, leaving the 155-pound division in flux. In that case, UFC 317 would likely see Ilia Topuria face former champion Charles Oliveira for the interim, or possibly undisputed lightweight title.

Oliveira, the UFC’s all-time submission leader and a proven finisher, remains one of the most dangerous fighters in the division. A matchup with Topuria would pit explosive striking against world-class grappling, with the winner poised to lead the next era at lightweight. Other contenders like Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje also linger in the wings, but the UFC’s focus appears set on Topuria’s coronation and the drama surrounding Makhachev’s next move.

The outcome of UFC 315 will send shockwaves through two divisions. For Muhammad, a win cements his reign and sets up a legacy-defining defense against Makhachev or another top contender. For Della Maddalena, victory opens the door to a historic showdown with Makhachev in Australia, with the potential to become a national hero and global star.