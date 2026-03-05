ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 326: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 continues on the prelims with a fight between Gaston Bolanos and Jeong Yeong Lee in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Bolanos-Lee prediction and pick.

Gaston “The Dreamkiller” Bolaños (8-5) picked up a solid unanimous decision win over Cortavious Romious in November 2024, outstriking him 80-30 in total strikes despite conceding multiple takedowns. He then suffered a second-round submission loss to Quang Le via rear-naked choke in May 2025. Now moving back up to featherweight for the first time in four years, Bolaños looks to bounce back as he comes into his fight this weekend against Jeong Yeong Lee at UFC 326.

Jeong Yeong “The Korean Tiger” Lee (11-3) enters UFC 326 riding a two-fight skid. He was stopped brutally by Hyder Amil via TKO punches in Round 1 at UFC Fight Night in July 2024, then dropped a unanimous decision to Daniel Santos at UFC 315 in May 2025. The featherweight finisher, who owns four KOs and three submission wins, will look to snap that losing streak as he comes into his fight this weekend against Gaston Bolanos.

UFC 326 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 326 Odds: Gaston Bolanos-Jeong Yeong Lee Odds

Gaston Bolanos: +225

Jeong Yeong Lee: -278

Over 2.5 rounds: +100

Under 2.5 rounds: -130



Why Gaston Bolanos Will Win

Gaston Bolanos brings a clear path to victory on the feet, where his creative Muay Thai striking and finishing power give him a significant edge over a Lee who has shown questionable striking defense throughout his career. With six of his eight wins coming by knockout, Bolanos has the kind of one-shot power that can end a fight at any moment.

Lee has been exposed as someone who throws wide, looping power shots that leave him open to clean counters, and Bolanos is exactly the type of sharp counter-striker who can make him pay. The Korean Tiger is also entering this fight on a two-fight losing skid, carrying the mental burden of back-to-back defeats.

Momentum and confidence matter inside the Octagon, and Bolanos, despite his own recent loss, has demonstrated the grit and durability to grind through adversity. His strike volume and accuracy have been consistent positives throughout his UFC run.

Lee's jiu-jitsu is a factor, but his wrestling remains largely unproven, meaning he cannot reliably drag this fight to the mat where his submission skills would neutralize Bolanos's striking advantage. If the fight stays standing, the numbers and stylistic matchup both favor “The Dreamkiller.”

Why Jeong Yeong Lee Will Win

Jeong Yeong Lee is a dangerous finisher who owns four KOs, three submission wins, and an eye-popping five first-round stoppages, making him a live threat the moment that cage door closes. His jiu-jitsu black belt and specialty in the armbar give him a legitimate path to ending this fight on the ground against a Bolanos who has been submitted three times in his career.

Bolanos has shown a real vulnerability to grappling throughout his UFC run, having been finished by both choke and submission in previous outings. Lee's ability to drag this fight to the mat and work his submission game could expose that exact weakness in a critical spot.

Lee also carries legitimate knockout power, stopping opponents in as little as 10 and 18 seconds in his career. If he lands clean with his right straight, the fight could be over before Bolanos can establish his rhythm.

While Lee enters on a two-fight skid, hungry fighters with finishing instincts are always dangerous, and desperation can fuel performances. The Korean Tiger's combination of elite grappling and one-shot power makes him more than capable of earning a bounce-back victory as he comes into his fight this weekend against Gaston Bolanos.

Final Gaston Bolanos-Jeong Yeong Lee Prediction & Pick

This featherweight scrap between Gaston Bolanos (8-5) and Jeong Yeong Lee (11-3) sets up as a classic striker vs. finisher matchup, and the edge goes to Lee when you break down the numbers and stylistic dynamics. Lee lands at a higher rate of 3.68 significant strikes per minute compared to Bolanos's 3.28, and his 58% striking accuracy means he is consistently connecting with clean, damaging shots.

The critical factor here is grappling. Bolanos has been submitted three times across his career, and Lee's jiu-jitsu black belt with an armbar specialty gives him a reliable second dimension if the striking gets too even. Lee also absorbs 3.85 strikes per minute, which does create some danger against a power puncher like Bolanos. However, Bolanos absorbs only 2.40 strikes per minute, suggesting he is smart about defense but not necessarily a volume threat to overwhelm Lee from the outside.

Both fighters are coming off losses and desperate for a rebound, but Lee holds the experience and finishing pedigree with five first-round stoppages on his resume. When a fighter can both strike and submit at an elite level, a limited grappling defender like Bolanos is in serious trouble. The prediction here is Jeong Yeong Lee to get the job inside the distance within two rounds.

Final Gaston Bolanos-Daniel Cormier Prediction & Pick: Jeong Yeong Lee (-278), Under 2.5 Rounds (-130)