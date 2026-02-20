Two of the most iconic names in women's MMA history are heading back into the spotlight, but before either throws a punch, both fighters will be required to clear a significant medical hurdle.

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano have been ordered to undergo “extensive” concussion-related testing ahead of their highly anticipated super fight set to air on Netflix, according to reports. The news signals that both the promotion and the streaming giant are taking fighter safety seriously in what is shaping up to be one of the most buzzed-about combat sports events in recent memory.

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano will be required to undergo medical and neurological testing more extensive than what is required of all combat sports athletes ahead of their May 16 MMA comeback fight, and Rousey will be put through concussion battery testing, according to the… — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 19, 2026

The decision to mandate thorough neurological evaluations isn't surprising given the careers both women have had. Rousey, 38, suffered brutal back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm in 2015 and Amanda Nunes in 2016, both of which raised serious questions about long-term brain health. Carano, now 43, had her own share of wars inside the cage before transitioning to a career in Hollywood. Neither has competed professionally in nearly a decade, making the medical evaluation process all the more critical.

Reports indicate the testing will go well beyond standard pre-fight physicals, incorporating advanced neuroimaging and cognitive assessments designed to detect any lingering effects from previous trauma. The depth of the evaluation reflects the growing awareness across combat sports regarding CTE and cumulative brain injury, a conversation that has never been more prominent than it is today.

Netflix has quickly become a legitimate player in the combat sports space, following the massive success of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight that drew record-breaking viewership numbers. Rousey vs. Carano fits the streaming platform's appetite for big-event spectacle, two legends with built-in name recognition, crossover appeal, and a history that fans have long wanted to see revisited inside the cage.

Whether these two icons can pass the necessary tests remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: if both Rousey and Carano get the medical green light, Netflix will have a genuine combat sports event on its hands that MMA fans won't want to miss.