UFC Houston: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez continues on the main card with a bout between Serghei Spivac and Ante Delija in the heavyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Spivac-Delija prediction and pick.

Serghei Spivac (17-6) is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak after suffering a knockout loss to Jailton Almeida at UFC 311 in January 2025 and a decision defeat to Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Prior to these setbacks, “The Polar Bear” secured a first-round armbar victory over Marcin Tybura in August 2024 as he comes into his fight this weekend against Ante Delija.

Ante Delija (26-7) has experienced a turbulent recent run, splitting his last four bouts with two first-round knockout victories and two stoppage losses. “Walking Trouble” is coming off a knockout loss to Waldo Cortes-Acosta in November 2025, just two months after demolishing Marcin Tybura in the first round. He looks to find consistency as he comes into his fight this weekend against Serghei Spivac.

UFC Houston Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Houston odds: Serghei Spivac-Ante Delija odds

Serghei Spivac: +114

Ante Delija: -135

Over 1.5 rounds: +110

Under 1.5 rounds: -140

Why Serghei Spivac will win

Last Fight: (L) Waldo Cortes-Acosta – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 15 (7 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Serghei Spivac enters this contest with a distinct stylistic advantage if he can force the fight into his world on the canvas. “The Polar Bear” is one of the most effective heavyweight grapplers, averaging over 4 takedowns per 15 minutes with a relentless chain-wrestling approach that wears opponents down. His ability to secure the takedown and transition to dominant positions for ground-and-pound or submissions is his clearest path to victory against a dangerous striker like Ante Delija.

​

​Delija's takedown defense has shown cracks, particularly when faced with persistent chain wrestling, and he has struggled when forced to carry his opponent's weight. Spivac's judo and sambo background allows him to execute trips and throws from the clinch, neutralizing Delija's size and strength advantages in close quarters.

Furthermore, Delija is coming off a knockout loss that raised questions about his durability, while Spivac's pressure-heavy style is designed to exploit such vulnerabilities without taking unnecessary risks on the feet. If Spivac can secure an early takedown, he should be able to control Delija, drain his gas tank, and eventually find a submission or TKO finish on the ground.

Why Ante Delija will win

Last Fight: (L) Waldo Cortes-Acosta – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 19 (12 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Ante Delija enters this matchup with distinct advantages in size, strength, and striking power that could spell disaster for Serghei Spivac. “Walking Trouble” is a massive heavyweight who can punish Spivac's tendency to plod forward and clinch, utilizing heavy hands and dirty boxing to damage the Moldovan on the entry.

Spivac's striking defense has always been his Achilles' heel, as evidenced by his knockout losses to Tom Aspinall and Jailton Almeida. Delija possesses the knockout power to exploit this vulnerability, particularly with his straight punches and uppercuts that can intercept Spivac's takedown attempts.

​

​Furthermore, Delija's own grappling pedigree, developed under the tutelage of Mirko Cro Cop, gives him the tools to defend Spivac's initial takedown shots and keep the fight standing. If Delija can stuff the early entries and force Spivac to trade strikes, the momentum will shift decisively in his favor.

​

​Expect Delija to use his physical strength to shrug off clinch attempts, create separation, and land heavy combinations. By keeping the fight at range or in the center of the octagon, Delija can overwhelm Spivac with volume and power, potentially securing a first or second-round TKO victory.

Final Serghei Spivac-Ante Delija prediction & pick

​

Final Serghei Spivac-Ante Delija Prediction & Pick: Serghei Spivac (+114), Over 1.5 Rounds (+110)