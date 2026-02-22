UFC Houston delivered fireworks early on the preliminary card, but none burned brighter or more violently than the statement made by rising prospect Jacobe Smith on the main card. The undefeated phenomenon maintained his perfect record, brutally dispatching Josiah Harrell via first-round ground and pound in a performance that has the entire welterweight division on notice.

JACOBE SMITH WITH THE FIRST ROUND FINISH!!! OH MY GOD #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/08I4IStVRI — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 22, 2026

Smith entered the Octagon with undeniable hype, and it took him mere minutes to justify every ounce of it. From the opening bell, he established a suffocating pace, using his improving striking to make Harrell think twice about standing and trading on the feet. While Harrell attempted to find his rhythm on the feet, Smith’s relentless forward pressure proved overwhelming. As Harrell attempted a body lock takedown, Smith used his momentum to flip over the aforementioned Harrell into a dominant crucifix decision, and from there, the onslaught began.

Once in the top position, Smith unleashed a terrifying display of controlled violence from his dominant crucifix, where he unleashed ground and pound that included heavy elbows and concussive strikes, completely putting Harrell out cold. Thankfully, after the onslaught was over and Harrell came to, he was able to walk out of the octagon with the help of his corner.

The stoppage came officially at the 3:42 mark of the first round, cementing Smith's status as one of the most dangerous rising stars in the organization, and it was the only knockout of the night thus far. For Josiah Harrell, the defeat is a harsh reminder of the unforgiving nature of the sport. Despite his resilience, he was outmatched by a fighter who appears destined for the top tier.

For Jacobe Smith, this victory is a massive exclamation point on an already impressive resume. Remaining unbeaten, he proved that his striking is only getting better after each fight, and his grappling is among the best in the division, and he is one to watch in the welterweight division. The question now is, who is next for the top prospect? Will Smith's callout of Kevin Holland ruffle some feathers, and Holland take the bait? If not, who should the surging prospect fight next?