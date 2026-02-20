The UFC's April schedule is starting to take shape in a big way. Per Kevin K on X, UFC middleweights Sedriques Dumas and Jackson McVey have been booked to clash on April 25 at an upcoming UFC Fight Night event, adding a highly anticipated matchup to what is shaping up to be a stacked evening of fights.

💣BREAKING NEWS💣 Per Sources: Sedriques Dumas vs Jackson McVey On April 25th pic.twitter.com/AmwWxNwBIe — Kevin (@realkevink) February 19, 2026 Expand Tweet

Dumas, the hard-hitting middleweight known for his explosive striking and relentless pressure, will be looking to make a definitive statement in a division that is as competitive as ever. Every win at 185 pounds carries weight, and a performance against McVey, a tough, well-rounded fighter who never makes it easy on his opponents, would go a long way toward solidifying Dumas as a legitimate threat in the rankings.

McVey, for his part, enters this fight with plenty to prove. He has shown flashes of real brilliance inside the octagon, and a victory over Dumas would be the kind of high-profile scalp that can completely shift a fighter's trajectory. Expect him to come in sharp, well-prepared, and hungry.

April 25 is still weeks away, but this fight has the makings of a war from the moment the two men set foot in the octagon together. The styles match up beautifully, both fighters bring a physical, forward-moving approach that virtually guarantees action from the opening bell.

Dumont vs. Santos Also Confirmed for April 25

The Dumas-McVey booking isn't the only notable addition to the April 25 card. Sources have also confirmed that Dumont and Santos are set to square off at the same event, giving fight fans yet another compelling reason to tune in. The matchup adds significant depth to a card that is quickly becoming one of the more exciting Fight Night offerings of the year. Expect the UFC to make a formal announcement on the full card in the coming days as more bouts are finalized.