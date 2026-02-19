ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Houston is reaching a fever pitch as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next Main Card bout in the Featherweight (145) Division. Xtreme Couture's own No. 14 Dan Ige will take on Brazilian standout prospect Melquizael Costa in what should be a great fight. Check our UFC odds series for the Ige-Costa prediction and pick.

Dan Ige (19-10) has gone 11-9 since joining the UFC roster back in 2018. He hasn't been able to find much consistency up to this point and after recently going 3-1, he's 1-3 in his four fights leading up to this bout. He'll look to rebound from his last loss as the slight underdog in this one. Ige stands 5-foot-7 with a 71-inch reach.

Melquizael Costa (25-7) is 6-2 inside the UFC since 2023. Following a rocky 1-2 start to his UFC tenure, Costa has found his groove with five-straight wins heading into this fight. Three of those wins ended inside the distance and he'll be looking for another exciting finish in this one. Costa stands 5-foot-10 with a 71-inch reach.

UFC Houston Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Houston Odds: Dan Ige-Melquizael Costa Odds

Dan Ige: +170

Melquizael Costa: -205

Over 2.5 rounds: -298

Under 2.5 rounds: +220



Why Dan Ige Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Patricio Pitbull – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Dan Ige drew the best version of Patricio Pitbull during his last outing, slightly falling behind on the striking numbers and allowing Pitbull to have the more damaged exchanges come from his end. Ige was also dominated in the wrestling in surrendering five of Pitbull's nine takedown attempts. It's certainly a fight where Ige heads back to the drawing board with coach Eric Nicksick as they try to figure out a new strategy for this versatile opponent.

Dan Ige doesn't lack the boxing necessary to be successful as the underdog here, but he'll certainly have to keep up with the speed and quick movements from his opponent. Typically, Ige is usually sound with his wrestling defense, so expect significant improvements on that front this time around. Don't expect Costa to attempt many takedowns if Ige is willing to meet him in the center of the cage and exchange strikes.

To win this fight, head movement and consistency will be key for Ige to win this bout. Costa is an extremely durable opponent who will be tough to put away on a winning streak, so Ige should look to keep his pressure high and constantly remain in Costa's space to keep him guessing from a striking standpoint.

Why Melquizael Costa Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Morgan Charriere – KO (head kick, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO, 8 SUB

Melquizael Costa met another rising prospect in Morgan Charriere, putting him away in the first round with a picturesque head kick in the first round. Costa come into the UFC an already exciting prospect with an expanding skill set, but he's truly grown into a menace within the division with all the ways he can hurt opponents. He'll look for his sixth-straight victory and a likely ranking next to his name if he can pull out a win.

Costa is dangerous everywhere when it comes to striking, not discriminating between his punches and kicks when standing across from someone. He throws all his strikes with blistering speed and is a tough kickboxer to keep pace with, so expect a fast start as Costa tries to earn the respect of Ige early.

On the ground, Costa is also a dangerous submission artist and could see success there given Ige's last bout where he allowed five takedowns. Costa is much better with his submission grappling than Ige's previous opponent, so expect that to be a strong part of his game plan if he wants to dominate this bout in all realms.

Final Dan Ige-Melquizael Costa Prediction & Pick

Dan Ige is incapable of a boring fight and he'll be tasked with another willing dance partner in Melquizael Costa during this one. Dan Ige is the seasoned veteran in this situation and has one of the best coaches in the sport training him, so expect him to come into this fight with an established game plan and executing things to a tee.

Melquizael Costa, however, has been substantially improving over his last five fights and this current winning streak has to have his confidence through the roof. If he's able to remain composed while still keeping his striking active, he should be able to cruise towards a decision victory without much adversity.

For our final pick, we're going to roll with the betting favorite in Melquizael Costa to win as both fighters should be durable enough to make it all three rounds.

Final Dan Ige-Melquizael Costa Prediction & Pick: Melquizael Costa (-205); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-298)