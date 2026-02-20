Gable Steveson did it again. Thursday night in Monterrey, Mexico, the Olympic gold medalist and heavyweight MMA prospect steamrolled Hugo Lezama at Mexico Fight League 3, finishing the seasoned veteran at 3:50 of the first round via TKO to move to a perfect 3-0 professional record. It was business as usual for Steveson — until it wasn't, just for a moment.

Another dominant showing by Gable Steveson, he at least had to work a little for this one. Hugo Lezama's wheel kick was the only real adversity he faced. Steveson moves to 3-0. #MFL3 pic.twitter.com/5A3V1soqRF — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 20, 2026

Lezama, a 37-year-old journeyman with over 11 years of professional experience and nine stoppage victories to his name, came in as the most credentialed opponent Steveson has faced to date. And for one fleeting second, he made Steveson feel it. A well-timed spinning wheel kick caught the heavyweight prospect flush, sending a jolt through the arena and raising eyebrows among the MMA faithful who had been waiting for the first sign of adversity in Steveson's young career. Steveson didn't panic. He absorbed the shot, reset, and went right back to doing what he does best, wrestling his opponent to the canvas and unleashing devastating ground-and-pound until the referee had no choice but to step in.

What makes Steveson's development so intriguing is the composure he showed after that wheel kick. He didn't chase wildly or abandon his game plan. He remained disciplined, allowing Lezama to get back up at times, methodically dissecting him before turning up the pressure when the moment was right. That's not the reaction of a raw amateur trying to survive. That's a fighter growing in real time.

Jon Jones watched the entire performance from ringside, and his presence feels like a neon sign pointing directly toward Steveson's next destination. Steveson himself has already made no secret of his ambitions, having spoken with UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard about an Octagon debut and publicly expressing his desire to compete at the highly anticipated White House card on June 14, the same night the UFC stages its historic event on the South Lawn to celebrate President Trump's 80th birthday. Dana White has acknowledged Steveson is “on the radar, big time” for the promotion.

Are the stars aligning for Gable Steveson? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ehkAJbxh2W — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) February 20, 2026

With only 6-7 fights slotted for the White House card, every slot is precious real estate. But a card of that magnitude — built around spectacle and star power — needs a story. Gable Steveson, the Olympic wrestling champion turned undefeated MMA prospect, fighting on one of the biggest stages in combat sports history alongside his mentor Jon Jones? That's not just a fight. That's must-see television. Dana White should make the call now.

