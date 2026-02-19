The UFC Seattle fight card scheduled for March 28th has changed in its strawweight division matchup. Camila Foro has been forced to withdraw from her scheduled bout, prompting the promotion to secure Alexia Thainara as her replacement opposite Stephanie Luciano. The news was first reported by MMA journalist Leo Guimarães.

This late-notice substitution adds an element of unpredictability to the UFC on Paramount event, giving Thainara an opportunity to showcase her skills on short notice while Luciano maintains her spot on the card despite losing her originally scheduled opponent.

For Thainara, accepting a fight with roughly five weeks' notice demonstrates the kind of willingness that can accelerate a fighter's career trajectory in the UFC. Short-notice victories often earn fighters additional recognition from both fans and the promotion, potentially leading to more prominent matchups down the line. The Brazilian strawweight will need to quickly adapt her game plan and weight cut to ensure she's properly prepared for Luciano.

Luciano, meanwhile, faces the challenge of pivoting her preparation to a new opponent. While she's already deep in her training camp, the stylistic differences between Foro and Thainara will require tactical adjustments. Her team will need to quickly compile footage and develop strategies specific to Thainara's strengths and weaknesses.

UFC Seattle represents another installment in the promotion's partnership with Paramount, bringing mixed martial arts action to the Pacific Northwest. The March 28th date positions this card early in the spring fight schedule, giving both Thainara and Luciano a platform to make statements in the increasingly competitive women's strawweight division.

As fight night approaches, both athletes will finalize their preparations under different circumstances than originally anticipated. Thainara enters with everything to gain and little to lose as the short-notice replacement, while Luciano aims to maintain her focus and execute her game plan regardless of the opponent standing across from her.

