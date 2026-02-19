ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Houston: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez continues on the prelims with a bout between Ramiz Brahimaj and Punahele Soriano in the welterweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Brahimaj-Soriano prediction and pick.

Ramiz Brahimaj (13-5) enters this contest on his first UFC winning streak, having secured back-to-back first-round finishes. After knocking out Mickey Gall in November 2024 and submitting Billy Goff in May 2025, the grappling specialist submitting Austin Vanderford for three finishes in a row and looks to extend his run to four straight as he comes into his fight this weekend against Punahele Soriano.

Punahele Soriano (12-4) has looked revitalized since his move to welterweight, going 3-0 in the division with dominant performances. “Puna” is coming off a unanimous decision win over Nikolay Veretennikov in October 2025 and a 31-second knockout of Uros Medic earlier that year as he comes into his fight this weekend against Ramiz Brahimaj.

UFC Houston Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Houston odds: Ramiz Brahimaj-Punahele Soriano odds

Ramiz Brahimaj: -120

Punahele Soriano: +100

Over 2.5 rounds: +140

Under 2.5 rounds: -180

Why Ramiz Brahimaj will win

Last Fight: (W) Austin Vanderford – SUB R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 13 (1 KO/TKO/12 SUB)

Ramiz Brahimaj enters this contest with a clear grappling advantage that could spell disaster for Punahele Soriano. Brahimaj's submission game is among the most dangerous in the division, particularly his guillotine choke, which he can snatch in an instant during transitions or from standing clinches. Soriano has shown vulnerability to submissions in the past, struggling when forced to defend against high-level grapplers who can chain attacks.

Soriano's aggressive, power-punching style often leaves him open to level changes and clinching opportunities. Brahimaj excels at capitalizing on these moments, closing the distance to drag opponents into his world on the canvas. Once the fight hits the mat, Brahimaj's control and relentless pursuit of the finish will likely overwhelm Soriano's defensive grappling.

​Furthermore, Brahimaj has evolved into a more patient fighter, using his striking to set up his entries rather than rushing in recklessly. If he can weather Soriano's early storm and force the Hawaiian to work off his back, Brahimaj should be able to drain Soriano's gas tank and secure a submission victory in the second round.

Why Punahele Soriano will win

Last Fight: (W) Nikolay Veretennikov – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 (7 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Punahele Soriano enters this matchup with fight-ending power that poses a massive threat to Ramiz Brahimaj from the opening bell. Since moving to welterweight, “Puna” has looked revitalized, showcasing improved cardio and speed that complements his devastating left hand.

Brahimaj's reliance on closing the distance for grappling exchanges plays directly into Soriano's wheelhouse, where he can intercept reckless entries with heavy counters. We have seen Brahimaj struggle against explosive strikers who can stuff the initial takedown, and Soriano's wrestling defense has firmed up significantly in his recent 3-0 run.

The Hawaiian's ability to create scrambles and explode back to his feet will be crucial, forcing Brahimaj into an uncomfortable striking battle where he is severely outmatched. Soriano's recent 31-second knockout of Uros Medic demonstrated his ability to find the chin early, a dangerous proposition for a grappler who often leaves openings while shooting.

Expect Soriano to control the center of the octagon, punishing Brahimaj's desperate takedown attempts with sprawls and strikes. By keeping the fight standing, Soriano will likely overwhelm Brahimaj with volume and power, securing a knockout victory in the first or second round.

Final Ramiz Brahimaj-Punahele Soriano prediction & pick

Punahele Soriano enters this matchup with significant momentum, having looked revitalized and dangerous since his move to the welterweight division. His recent 31-second knockout of Uros Medic showcased the devastating power in his left hand that Ramiz Brahimaj will struggle to contend with on the feet.

While Brahimaj possesses a dangerous submission game, his striking defense remains a liability against explosive punchers who can maintain distance and punish telegraphed entries. Soriano has demonstrated improved takedown defense and the ability to scramble back to his feet, which should neutralize Brahimaj's primary win condition of dragging the fight into a slow-paced grappling match.

Expect Soriano to control the center of the octagon early, stuffing Brahimaj's initial takedown attempts and forcing him into uncomfortable striking exchanges. Brahimaj's tendency to leave openings during his entries plays directly into Soriano's strength of landing heavy counters.

Punahele Soriano secures a first or second-round knockout victory, catching Brahimaj as he attempts to close the distance. This performance will extend Soriano's winning streak to four and solidify his status as a dangerous threat in the welterweight division.

Final Ramiz Brahimaj-Punahele Soriano Prediction & Pick: Punahele Soriano (+100), Under 2.5 Rounds (-180)