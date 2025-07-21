According to former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, WWE star Brock Lesnar is on the “banned list” amid his indefinite hiatus. If this is true, this could spell the end of Lesnar's professional wrestling career.

During an interview on the MIghycast podcast, Cormier debunked the idea of facing Lesnar in WWE (1:13:00 mark). He claimed Lesnar was on a “banned list,” though he didn't specify if it was from WWE, UFC, or their parent company, TKO.

“I mean, Brock is on the banned list right now,” Cormier revealed. “Brock got into so much trouble… I ain't telling you on-air what Brock did, [but] Brock is in so much trouble.”

That makes it sound like Lesnar will not be coming back to WWE anytime soon. Whether he is “banned” from WWE or TKO altogether, it does not look good for him.

Why is WWE star Brock Lesnar on the “banned list”?

Lesnar has not been seen in WWE since August 2023. He faced Cody Rhodes in the rubber match of their feud at SummerSlam. Afterward, he raised Rhodes' arm, seemingly passing the torch to the “American Nightmare.”

While he was supposed to return at the Royal Rumble in January 2024, Lesnar was pulled from his plans. This was due to a former WWE employee, Janel Grant, filing a lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Initially, Lesnar was not specifically named in the lawsuit. However, it was heavily implied that he was involved, as McMahon tried to traffic Grant to Lesnar during his contract negotiations to return to WWE in 2021. Later, in February 2025, Lesnar was officially named in the lawsuit.

WWE and TKO have continued to withhold Lesnar from returning to the ring. It is unclear if he will ever get back in the squared circle. It would almost be a surprise at this point.

Since coming back to wrestling in 2021, Lesnar has predominantly been a babyface. This was a drastic change from his previous tenures, during which he usually played the heel.

Lesnar feuded with Roman Reigns over the Universal Championship upon his return. Their longstanding feud culminated at the 2022 SummerSlam event. After that, he had matches with Bobby Lashley, Omos, and Rhodes.