The UFC is set for a historic debut in Azerbaijan, and local hero Nazim Sadykhov will be front and center. Sadykhov, one of the most promising lightweights in the UFC, has officially announced a showdown with Brazil’s Nikolas Motta at UFC Baku on June 21st, a matchup that not only excites local fans but also adds firepower to an already stacked card at Baku Crystal Hall.

Sadykhov’s Homecoming: A Star Returns to Baku

Nazim “Black Wolf” Sadykhov’s journey comes full circle as he returns to his birthplace for the biggest fight of his career. Born in Baku but raised in Brooklyn, Sadykhov has always maintained a strong connection to his Azerbaijani roots. Now, with a 10-1-1 professional record and a reputation for highlight-reel finishes, he gets the chance to perform in front of a home crowd.

Sadykhov’s UFC run has been impressive, with recent wins over Ismael Bonfim and Terrance McKinney showcasing his knockout power and submission skills. His only loss came early in his career, and he’s since evolved into a dangerous, well-rounded contender. Facing Nikolas Motta, Sadykhov will look to extend his winning streak and make a statement in the lightweight division.

The Black Wolf Hunts Again! Nazim Sadykhov stalks, strikes, and finishes Bonfim in ruthless fashion!

The matchup itself promises fireworks. Motta, known for his aggressive striking, will test Sadykhov’s chin and composure. Fans and pundits alike expect an all-action affair, with both men possessing quick counters and a willingness to engage. For Sadykhov, a win in Baku could propel him toward ranked opposition and solidify his status as one of the division’s most exciting prospects.

Main Event: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

While Sadykhov’s bout will draw local attention, the main event features a pivotal light heavyweight clash between former champion Jamahal Hill and the surging Khalil Rountree Jr.. Hill, looking to rebound from a knockout loss to Jiří Procházka, faces a dangerous striker in Rountree, who hasn’t fought since his defeat to Alex Pereira in late 2024.

Jamahal Hill will face Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event when the UFC heads to Baku, Azerbaijan on June 21, UFC confirmed.

This matchup carries major implications for the light heavyweight title picture. Both fighters are ranked in the top ten, and a statement win in Baku could put the victor in line for a title eliminator later this year. Expect a high-stakes, high-impact contest as both men look to reestablish themselves among the division’s elite.

Co-Main Event: Kyoji Horiguchi Returns Against Tagir Ulanbekov

Another major storyline is the UFC return of Kyoji Horiguchi, a former title challenger and one of Japan’s most decorated MMA exports. Horiguchi faces Russia’s Tagir Ulanbekov in a flyweight bout that pits veteran savvy against youthful momentum.

Horiguchi, who has captured titles in Bellator and RIZIN, is 7-1 in the UFC and brings a wealth of experience. Ulanbekov, meanwhile, is a tough Dagestani grappler with a 16-2 record and is eager to claim a marquee win over a legend. This fight is a classic striker-versus-grappler matchup and could have major ramifications for the flyweight rankings.

Heavyweight Showdowns: Blaydes, Kuniev, Abdelwahab, and Usman

The Baku card will also showcase heavyweight action, with Curtis Blaydes taking on UFC newcomer Rizvan Kuniev. Blaydes, a perennial contender, looks to spoil the debut of Kuniev, a Dana White’s Contender Series graduate who brings a strong grappling pedigree.

Elsewhere, Hamdy Abdelwahab returns from suspension to face Mohammed Usman in another heavyweight clash. Abdelwahab’s Olympic wrestling background and Usman’s power make this a fight to watch for fans of big finishes and potential new contenders.

Lightweight Banger: Fiziev vs. Bahamondes

Rounding out the card, Rafael Fiziev is set to battle Ignacio Bahamondes in a lightweight contest that promises high-paced striking and technical brilliance. Fiziev, known for his Muay Thai prowess, and Bahamondes, a rangy and creative striker, could steal the show with Fight of the Night potential.

UFC Baku marks the promotion’s first foray into Azerbaijan, a region with a rich combat sports heritage. UFC President Dana White has called the event a “natural next destination” given the area’s history and the growing roster of talent from the Caucasus. For local fans, the chance to see Nazim Sadykhov and other regional fighters on home soil is a dream come true.

With a blend of established stars, rising prospects, and local heroes, UFC Baku is shaping up as one of the most intriguing cards of 2025. As fight night approaches, anticipation is building for what could be a landmark event in both Azerbaijani and UFC history.