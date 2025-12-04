ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2 continues on the prelims with a fight between Fares Ziam and Nazim Sadykhov in the lightweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Ziam-Sadykhov prediction and pick.

.Fares Ziam (17-4) rides a five-fight UFC win streak, edging Claudio Puelles by split decision before stopping Matt Frevola with a third-round knee and outworking Mike Davis over three rounds. The rangy French-Algerian technician blends clean kickboxing with timely wrestling as he comes into his fight this weekend against Nazim Sadykhov.

Nazim Sadykhov (11-1-1) enters UFC 323 on a four-fight win streak, stopping Ismael Bonfim via doctor stoppage and Nikolas Motta with a second-round knockout after a majority draw with Viacheslav Borshchev. The Azerbaijani-American’s aggressive striking and slick submissions shine as he comes into his fight this weekend against Fares Ziam.

Here are the UFC 323 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 323 odds: Fares Ziam-Nazim Sadykhov odds

Fares Ziam: -130

Nazim Sadykhov: +110

Over 2.5 rounds: -215

Under 2.5 rounds: +165

Why Fares Ziam will win

Last Fight: (W) Mike Davis – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 10 (5 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Fares Ziam has the kind of disciplined, range-based kickboxing game that can frustrate Nazim Sadykhov over three rounds at UFC 323. With a five-inch reach edge and a diverse arsenal of jabs, teeps, and calf kicks, he can keep Sadykhov at the end of his strikes and deny the pocket brawls Nazim prefers.​

Technically, Ziam is the cleaner striker, with better shot selection and defense, while Sadykhov often relies on marching combinations and high-pressure entries to break opponents. If Ziam circles, pivots off the fence, and punishes those linear rushes with counters and intercepting knees, he can steadily bank damage without trading recklessly.​

Ziam’s underrated wrestling and clinch game provide an important safety valve whenever exchanges get too wild. He has shown the ability to hit reactive takedowns and control from top, which can both steal rounds and force Sadykhov to think twice before crashing forward behind big hooks.​

Cardio and composure also favor Ziam, who has gone the distance multiple times against solid competition while maintaining output and structure. Over fifteen minutes, expect his range management, variety of kicks, and occasional takedowns to outpoint Sadykhov’s bursts, leading to a measured decision win on Saturday night.​

Why Nazim Sadykhov will win

Last Fight: (W) Nikolas Motta – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 4-0-1

Finishes: 10 (8 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Nazim Sadykhov’s relentless pressure, southpaw power, and finishing instinct give him a clear path to overwhelm Ziam at UFC 323. Averaging far more significant strikes per minute with comparable accuracy, he can simply outwork the Frenchman if he consistently gets inside that long kicking range.​

Stylistically, Sadykhov excels at cutting off the cage, attacking the body, and forcing opponents into ugly pocket exchanges. If he occupies the center, walks Ziam down, and rips combinations to the midsection before chaining hooks upstairs, he can steadily erode Ziam’s movement and confidence.​​

Sadykhov’s underrated wrestling and top control also offer a valuable wrinkle whenever Ziam overcommits to counters. He has shown the ability to mix in well-timed takedowns, ride heavy from top, and punish opponents with ground-and-pound that swings close rounds on the scorecards.​

Most importantly, Nazim carries genuine finishing upside late, not just in early bursts, often building momentum as the fight wears on. If he survives the early kicking game, expect his volume, body work, and pressure to drag Ziam into the kind of dogfight he dislikes, leading to a late stoppage or clear decision for Sadykhov on Saturday.​​

Final Fares Ziam-Nazim Sadykhov prediction & pick

This is a compelling clash of styles between Ziam’s rangy, measured kickboxing and Sadykhov’s pressure-heavy power punching. On paper, it shapes up as one of those classic “minutes vs moments” fights, with Ziam better suited to win rounds and Nazim more likely to produce a finish.​

Ziam’s best path is clear: manage distance, stick behind the jab and teep, and mix in the occasional reactive takedown when Sadykhov crashes forward. If he can consistently circle off the fence and avoid getting stuck in prolonged pocket exchanges, his cleaner technique and variety should help him edge close rounds.​

However, Sadykhov brings a significant advantage in forward pressure, body work, and fight-changing power. He tends to build momentum as the fight goes on, chewing up space, ripping to the midsection, and forcing opponents to fight off the back foot at a pace they do not enjoy.​

Given Nazim’s ability to cut the cage, his cardio, and his finishing instincts, the slight lean is toward Sadykhov to make this his kind of fight more often than not. Expect Ziam to have early success at range, but Sadykhov’s pressure and volume likely snowball into a hard-fought decision win by the final horn.​

Final Fares Ziam-Nazim Sadykhov Prediction & Pick: Nazim Sadykhov (+110), Over 2.5 Rounds (-215)