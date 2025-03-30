In front of a raucous hometown crowd at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno showcased his elite skills to earn a unanimous decision victory over Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC Mexico. The judges scored the fight 49-46 across the board in favor of Moreno, who delivered a composed and dominant performance to further solidify his status as one of the division’s top contenders.

The Assassin Baby Reigns Supreme

Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno (23-8-2) entered the octagon with the full support of his home country, and he did not disappoint. The fight began with Moreno dictating the pace, using his jab, right hand, and superior footwork to keep Erceg at bay. Known for his well-rounded skill set, Moreno mixed in leg kicks and the occasional takedown attempt to disrupt Erceg’s rhythm.

Steve Erceg (12-4), a dangerous striker and former title challenger, attempted to land his strikes and counter off Moreno, missing but Moreno’s striking defense and aggression threw his timing off and couldn't get into rhythm. The Mexican star consistently stuffed Erceg’s attempts while landing the bigger moments of the fight.

Moreno’s composure and experience allowed him to always be pressing forward making Erceg fight off his back foot the entire fight. By the fifth round, it was evident that Moreno’s striking volume and defensive prowess were decisive, but it was the takedown toward the end of the round that had sealed the deal.

When the final horn sounded, all three judges awarded Moreno a decisive 49-46 victory, much to the delight of the Mexican crowd.

Moreno’s Path Back to Gold

For Brandon Moreno, this victory marked another step toward reclaiming flyweight gold. The 31-year-old former champion has faced ups and downs in recent years, including consecutive split-decision losses to Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval that temporarily derailed his title aspirations. However, since rebounding with a dominant win over Amir Albazi last November, Moreno has looked sharper than ever.

This win over Erceg not only showcased Moreno’s technical improvements but also highlighted his ability to adapt against a dangerous opponent. His striking accuracy (landing 50% of significant strikes) and ability to neutralize Erceg’s grappling threats were key factors in his success.

What’s Next for Steve Erceg?

For Steve Erceg, this loss marks his third consecutive defeat after setbacks against Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France in 2024. Despite showing flashes of skill throughout the fight, Erceg struggled to implement his game plan against an opponent as seasoned as Moreno.

At just 29 years old, Erceg still has time to bounce back and refine his approach. Known for his submission skills (six career wins via tap-out), he remains a dangerous threat in the flyweight division but will need to address holes in his striking defense if he hopes to climb back into title contention.

The Flyweight Division Heats Up

With this victory, Brandon Moreno positions himself as one of the top contenders in an increasingly competitive flyweight division. Current champion Alexandre Pantoja is set to defend his belt later this year, but against whom is still up in the air; however, Moreno has made it clear that he is ready for another crack at gold should an opportunity arise.

As UFC Mexico concluded with thrilling performances across its card, Brandon Moreno once again proved why he is one of Mexico’s greatest MMA exports. With his sights set on reclaiming flyweight supremacy, “The Assassin Baby” remains a force to be reckoned with in 2025.