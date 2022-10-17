Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story

Raise your own Ultraman kaiju in Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher. Learn more about Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher here, along with its release date, gameplay, and story.

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher will release on October 20, 2022. It is available on the Nintendo Switch.

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher gameplay

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher is a collaboration between Ultraman and Monster Rancher. As such, its gameplay is much like other Monster Rancher games in the past. The game’s main point is for you, the player, to breed and strengthen powerful monsters. Much like in real life, you will be spending your week feeding these monsters and strengthening them. Each monster has different likes and dislikes, so it is up to you to figure it out. You will also be fusing these monsters to create even bigger and stronger ones.

As for what these monsters are, we did mention that this game is a collaboration with Ultraman. As such, the monsters you will be taking care of are the Ultra Kaijus from the series. Well-known monsters like the beetle-like Zetton or the humanoid Dada are in the game. Fans of the series will finally have the chance to interact with the Kaiju from the series. As they are Kaiju, the fights between them will be large-scale, much like the fights in the series. Fans can even recreate some of the fights from the series! What’s even better is that fusing the Kaiju combines not only their stats but also their appearance. If you’ve always wondered what it would be like if you combined two of your favorite Kaiju, then this game will help answer your curiosity.

Another interesting feature this game has is its ability to generate Kaiju using Near Field Communication devices, or NFCs. These devices include Amiibos and even Integrated Circuit (IC) cards such as train passes. Each type of NFC device will generate a kaiju based on various properties, so players are encouraged to experiment.

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher story

You play as a monster rancher, whose main job is to take care of monsters. However, as mentioned above, the monsters are not your typical ones. As someone in charge of taking care of Ultra Kaijus, you must prove to the world that you are the best at what you do.

