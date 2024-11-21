UMass football head coach Don Brown was recently fired from his duties as the Minutemen are in the midst of another poor season. UMass is currently 2-8 on the year, and Brown was let go earlier this week. He has been the head coach of the Minutemen since the beginning of the 2022 season, but he is now out of a job.

After Don Brown was fired, his wife took to social media to point out the NIL discrepancy between the Minutemen and the teams that they have faced this year. The UMass football team has had a difficult schedule as they have already played Missouri and Mississippi State, and they will be taking on Georgia this weekend.

“The combination of NIL money of the teams UMass played this season is a combined $48,798,653 million dollars to our $36,000,” Deborah Brown said in a post. “And we played how many teams so close?!”

UMass wasn't able to keep it close against Missouri or Mississippi State, but they have had a lot of tight contests this year. In fact, they almost knocked off 7-2 Liberty last week. They ended up losing 35-34 in overtime as they failed their extra point try in the OT period. That would've been a huge upset, but it ended up being a loss, and Brown was fired just a couple days later.

Don Brown has been in the coaching world since 1977, and while he has primarily worked around football, he also coached baseball and basketball. He was an assistant at the high school level for basketball, but Brown was actually the interim head baseball coach at Yale in 1992. He has had quite the coaching career.

In terms of head coaching for football, Brown has spent time at three schools. He was the head coach at Plymouth State from 1993-1995, and then he was also the head coach at Northeastern from 2000-2003. Brown was the defensive coordinator at UMass before taking the head coaching job at Northeastern, and then he returned for his first head coaching stint with the Minutemen in 2004. He spent five seasons there the first time around.

Brown's first time as the head coach of the UMass football team went a lot better than the second. UMass won at least six games during all five seasons and they had double digit wins in two of those years. They were conference champions as well in both of those seasons with double digit wins.

This past stint with UMass wasn't so successful. The Minutemen went 1-11 during year one, and then they followed that up with a 3-9 season. UMass is currently 2-8, so Brown's record this time around finishes at 6-28.

Brown is now out a job and it will be interesting to see what his next steps are. He is almost 70, so he could decide that he is ready to end his coaching career, or perhaps will he find another school to coach at. He has a lot of experience as a defensive coordinator as well as head coach.