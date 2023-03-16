A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

As shared previously, Umbreon will be making its way to Pokemon UNITE and we finally see it in the Beta Test Server as a playable character. With its addition to the game, how will Umbreon shake up the current meta? We did a quick Umbreon Pokemon Unite Review and we listed down everything that we know about Umbreon which includes its moveset and playability. The official release date of Umbreon in Pokemon UNITE is still to be confirmed.

The Fourth Eeveelution Explained

To best understand how Umbreon will work in Pokemon UNITE, it is essential to understand its Ability and moveset. Thanks to Spragels’ Youtube videos, we managed to get information about this new Pokemon. While Umbreon’s release date in Pokemon UNITE is still to be announced, we encourage you to take a look at the latest Eeveelution’s basic attack, boosted attack, learnable moves, and Unite move.

Basic Attack

Becomes a boosted attack with every third attack, lunging at an opposing Pokemon and dealing damage with the user’s claws. This boosted attack also restores the user’s HP. The lower the user’s remaining HP, the more HP is restored.

Ability

Anticipation (Eevee): When the Pokemon would be shoved, thrown, or left unable to act, that effect is negated. This Ability goes on cooldown after it’s triggered.

Inner Focus (Umbreon): When the Pokemon would be shoved, thrown, or left unable to act, that effect is negated. For a short time, the Pokemon also becomes immune to hindrances, and its Defense and Sp. Def are increased. This Ability goes on cooldown after it’s triggered.

Move 1 (Eevee): Swift

Cooldown: 6secs

Effect: Buff

Has the user shoot star-shaped rays, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon and applying a mark to them. The user’s movement speed is increased when it is near marked opposing Pokemon. When the user deals damage to marked opposing Pokemon, its next basic attack becomes a boosted attack.

Move 2 (Eevee): Fake Tears

Cooldown: 8secs

Effect: Area

Has the user feign crying, dealing damage to nearby opposing Pokemon and decreasing their Defense and Sp. Def. Also grants the user a shield.

Move 1 Option 1 (Umbreon): Mean Look

Cooldown: 7.5secs

Effect: Hindrance

Has the user pin an opposing Pokemon with a dark, arresting look. For a short time, the opposing Pokemon becomes surrounded by a black zone, which it cannot leave. While the user is in the black zone, its basic attacks become boosted attacks, and it deals increased damage.

Upgrade: Increases the black zone’s duration.

Move 1 Option 2 (Umbreon): Foul Play

Cooldown: 6secs

Effect: Dash

Has the user charge, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits and decreasing their movement speed. If the charge hits an opposing Pokemon, this move can be used again. If this move is used again, the user sweeps in from of itself with a tail, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits, decreasing their movement speed, and shoving them. The second stage of the move deals increased damage based on the Attack of the opposing Pokemon hit in the first stage. The higher their Attack, the higher the damage.

Upgrade: The user’s next basic attack after using the move becomes a boosted attack.

Move 2 Option 1 (Umbreon): Wish

Cooldown: 7.5secs

Effect: Recovery

Has the user make a wish for an ally Pokemon. For a set amount of time, that ally Pokemon receives reduced damage, then afterward, the wish comes true and restores HP to that Pokemon. If the targeted ally Pokemon is knocked out before the wish comes true, a different ally Pokemon near it takes the wish instead.

Upgrade: Further reduces the damage received by the targeted ally Pokemon. Also increases the amount of HP restored when the wish comes true.

Move 2 Option 2 (Umbreon): Snarl

Cooldown: 9secs

Effect: Debuff

Has the user yell as if ranting about something, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the area around it and decreasing their Attack, Sp. Atk, and movement speed. Also grants the user a shield. The user continues to yell for a set amount of time, then it lets loose a final shout, leaving opposing Pokemon in the area around it unable to act and further decreasing their Attack and Sp. Atk. The Attack and Sp. Atk. decreases can stack.

Upgrade: Increases the length of time the final shout leaves opposing Pokemon unable to act.

Unite Move (Umbreon): Moonlight Prance

Effect: Debuff

Has the user leap up and absorb shields of opposing Pokemon in the area around it, taking them for itself. Then, the user lands, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the area of effect and leaving them unable to act. For a short time afterward, when an opposing Pokemon in the area of effect is granted a shield, the user absorbs a portion of it and takes it for itself. When the user is not in combat, it continually recovers HP.

Recommended Builds for Umbreon in Pokemon UNITE

In terms of how you will play the latest Eeveelution in the game and with the help of this Umbreon Pokemon Unite Review, there are two builds that we suggest. Make sure to follow this Umbreon Pokemon Unite Movesets and we can assure you that your team can manage to get victories after victories.

Option 1: Snarl and Foul Play

For this build, you will ultimately be one heck of a brawler during fights. You are staged to come in and deal sustaining damage in team fights and is expected to really last long given that you can come in and out as you please with Foul Play. Snarl deals AOE damage that can surely help you and your team with damage output as well as applying a debuff to opposing Pokemon’s Attack and Sp. Atk.

This build’s recommended Held Items are Aeos Cookie, Muscle Band, and Attack Weight. Aeos Cookie gives you increased max HP by 200 simply by scoring at your opposing team’s goals, Muscle Band buffs your normal attacks by 3% of your opposing Pokemon’s remaining HP, and Attack Weight gives you increased Attack by 12 by scoring at your opposing team’s goals.

Maximize the build by stacking a maximum of 6 times to get the Aeos Cookie and Attack Weight buffs then be the tank that your team needs with Snarl, Foul Play, and Moonlight Prance. Overall, this would be a very common build that we will see Trainers use in Pokemon UNITE.

Option 2: Mean Look and Wish

For this build, you are meant to control your opposing Pokemon’s pacing. With the help of Mean Look, you can trap them inside a specific area where your teammates can do crowd control moves or AOE moves that can benefit the team as a whole. A great team composition for Umbreon would be the likes of Blastoise, Gardevoir, Delphox, or basically any Pokemon with a good AOE move. While you lock in opposing Pokemon in a specific area, you will provide assistance and support to your teammates by using Wish to heal them and help them last longer in team fights. Basically, you extend the life of your teammates while locking down and trapping opposing Pokemon in sight.

For this build’s recommended Held Items, go for Rapid Fire Scarf, Muscle Band, and Razor Claw. Rapid Fire Scarf increases your Pokemon’s basic attack speed by 15% for a short time after three basic attacks, Muscle Band buffs your normal attack by 3% of your opposing Pokemon’s remaining HP, and Razor Claw just hits opposing Pokemon silly by increasing your attack based on a move that you used. The higher the attack, the higher the buff that you gain.

This build would be more for crowd control and pacing as it would help you and your team have a great chance of surviving with your help. This build is highly recommended especially if you are playing with a team and would have great coordination in the game.

The Verdict: Is Umbreon Any Good?

Although we don’t know when Umbreon’s release date is in Pokemon UNITE, we can assume that Umbreon will be an amazing addition to the game. With this review of Umbreon in Pokemon UNITE, it has the uncanny ability to last long in team fights or be a great utility Pokemon in the game. Make sure that you scale well in the game and be where you’re needed as you’ll be the one to set up team fights or initiate them. Your presence matters most where battles are taking place so make sure that you are where you’re needed.

For more Pokemon UNITE news about Umbreon’s moveset, review, and release date, make sure to check in from time to time in ClutchPoints Gaming! We’ll spill the latest news, updates, and events in anything and everything Pokemon so be sure to stay tuned in.

Best of luck, Trainers!