Journeymen in the NBA have to make do with what they are given in a situation. Whether it is playing on restricted minutes or accepting a two-way contract while waiting for a full contract, these are the most resilient men in the game. They have developed most aspects of their game to adapt to different systems and coaches to survive. A great example of this is Armoni Brooks who has never given up on his dream and bounced around a couple of teams. Hopefully, his NBA Summer League stint gets him a promotion out of the Long Island Nets and into the Mikal Bridges-led Brooklyn Nets for the 2023-24 season.

The Brooklyn Nets are in development and rebuild mode. They have to deal with the aftermath of the James Harden, Kyrie Iring, and Kevin Durant fiasco but have been faring well. Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, and Cam Johnson prove to be a good core to build a roster around while they rebuild. Other young guns may also get the opportunity to get more playing time. They can now get the minutes they deserve because they are no longer competing against disgruntled superstars. This is also because the team is no longer in a win-now situation.

Armoni Brooks can fit in with all this development and get a permanent home with Mikal Bridges in Brooklyn. He has shown flashes of great scoring in the Houston Rockets, impeccable defense with the Toronto Raptors, and thrived with the Long Island Nets. His NBA Summer League stint even proves this.

Armoni Brooks' NBA Summer League shot

The 6-foot-3 point guard out of Houston basketball is not new to the atmosphere of Las Vegas. He had to fight for rotation spots in the NBA Summer League since his rookie year in 2019. This is all because his name did not get called alongside fellow draft class stars Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, and RJ Barrett among others. His leadership and intangibles were on show for the Nets during their Las Vegas stint which shows how much maturity he has developed over the years. These are integral skills that he must possess in order to be an effective floor general for the team.

His statistics and gameplay were also good with Brooklyn. Brooks saw the court five times for an average of 29.6 minutes. This allowed him to showcase his deep bag and learnings from his NBA call-ups. He shot at a highly efficient 50% field goal percentage from all three cylinders of the court. This rewarded Armoni with a 17.8-point per-game average. Three-pointers on fairly high volume were also a breeze for him as he knocked down 47.6% of the shots he took from beyond the arc.

Defending the guard to small forward positions was also fairly easy for him. This netted him 4.8 rebounds per game against opposing players that tower over him. His on-ball defense was also spectacular and it notched him a steal per game. Armoni Brooks has proven that he is capable of holding down a permanent rotation spot with the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets fit

There is not a true floor general and scoring guard hybrid quite like Armoni Brooks. He is able to make reads and passes that most defenses do not expect. A lot of his veteran experience has contributed to his high shot IQ and knack for developing team chemistry.