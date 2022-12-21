By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

After some rumored flirtations with other franchises, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees got a deal done to the tune of nine years and $360 million.

While a lot of discussions were undoubtedly had behind the scenes, Aaron Judge could only speak of his sentiments after the negotiations concluded. The Yankees slugger admitted that the entire ordeal certainly got reached a boiling point, detailing his conversations with team owner Hal Steinbrenner, but at the end of the day he knew where he wanted to be.

“The day before was stressful, but I think I knew in my heart where I was going to be,” said Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge: “It was kind of stressful, but I knew in my heart this was where I was going to be.” pic.twitter.com/lbxUJKsJ0V — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) December 21, 2022

According to Judge, Hal Steinbrenner was adamant that he would get the American League MVP to stay and that he’d do whatever it takes to make it happen as soon as possible. The pair’s conversation right after the season ended resonated with Judge.

With Aaron Judge’s future in pinstripes now settled, the focus can shift back to winning baseball games. He sent out a stern message as he begins the next chapter of his Yankees career.

“There’s a lot of unfinished business here. I’m looking forward to finishing that business,” continued Judge.

After a hot start to last season, the Yankees fizzled out in the second half of the campaign and was unable to sustain their offensive firepower during the postseason. It’s hard to expect another record-breaking season from Aaron Judge, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt on their quest to bring back the World Series to the Big Apple.