By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The New York Yankees have officially achieved their primary goal of re-signing star outfielder Aaron Judge this offseason. With the press conference to announce his signing underway, there’s no way that he can back out at the last second in a similar manner to what Carlos Correa just pulled on the San Francisco Giants.

The Yankees are thrilled to have kept Judge in New York, and they proved as much during Judge’s press conference. There had been rumors swirling that Judge could end up being named the Yankees official captain after signing the deal, which would make him the first captain of the team since Derek Jeter, and sure enough, Judge was handed the captaincy at his press conference.

Via Jeff Passan:

“Aaron Judge has been named captain of the New York Yankees.”

This may not exactly be something that will make the Yankees win more games, but it’s a huge honor to be awarded this title as a player. The use of captains in the MLB isn’t as prominent as it once was, with teams rarely choosing to employ a true captain nowadays. But the Yankees have decided to bring the title out of retirement for Judge after his historic re-signing.

Judge has a lot of expectations on his shoulders, and his status as the clear leader of the Yankees only adds to those expectations. Judge has delivered time and again throughout his career in New York, so it’s reasonable to expect him to continue to do so throughout his new deal. And now that he’s officially the team’s captain, expect Judge to assume an even bigger role within the Yankees locker room over the next few years.