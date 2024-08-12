When football fans of any level think of the greatest plays, they often envision spectacular offensive drives or game-saving defensive stops. Well, much like their home city, the New Orleans Saints are a bit different. Some of the most iconic moments in the franchise’s history have come from the special teams unit.

The unique twist behind the top five greatest plays ever pulled off by New Orleans is that extra bit of Special Teams Magic seasoning. The Saints' Top 10 players play a small part but these were full team efforts. Unfortunately, due to new NFL kickoff rules, one of these sneak-attack special teams strategies will never be seen attempted again. The Saints needed a last-second kick to win their preseason opener. It was just another data point showing how these unforgettable plays showcase the importance of special team excellence.

John Gilliam gets Saints on the board

On September 17, 1967, the New Orleans Saints played their inaugural game at Tulane Stadium versus the Los Angeles Rams. John Gilliam got everyone's attention early by returning the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. This electrifying play not only marked the first touchdown in team history but unfortunately was the high-water mark until Archie Manning came along to replace Billy Kilmer four seasons later. Still, this set the tone for special team units being a big part of the Saints experience.

Tom Dempsey’s Record-Breaking Boot

Tom Dempsey etched his name into the NFL record books with a 63-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions on November 8, 1970. Dempsey, who was born without toes on his right foot and fingers on his right hand, defied the odds just by making it in professional football. The field goal stood as the longest in NFL history for over four decades. It was also the margin in a 19-17 win for the Saints, who went 2-11-1 that season.

Dome goes wild for Garrett Hartley

Brett Farve and the Minnesota Vikings marched into the Superdome on January 24, 2010, to settle up the NFC side of the bracket. What unfolded was one of the greatest NFC Championship Games ever played, though it was later tainted with the Bounty-gate scandal. Farve and Drew Brees were all knotted up 28-28 at the end of regulation. The Vikings had a shot to win in overtime but Farve's interception was a dagger.

Farve was still shaking his head on the sidelines as Garrett Hartley nailed a 40-yard field goal. The kick split the uprights and the Saints were making Super Bowl reservations. This clutch kick not only secured the Saints’ place in the championship but also highlighted the reliability and importance of their special teams unit. The kick, not the interception, is what sealed the win. That, and the NFL subsequently changing the overtime rules, is why this kick is more important than the pick.

The Ambush in Super Bowl XLIV

Sean Payton's Saints executed one of the gutsiest calls in sporting history to start the second half of Super Bowl XLIV. Trailing Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts at halftime, Payton called for an onside kick. The play, known as “Ambush,” was successfully recovered by the Saints and shifted the momentum of the game. The Saints went on to win their first Super Bowl, but that was not the best moment in franchise history. It's not even the most important special teams play of the 2000s.

Getting emotional over Steve Gleason

Talking about the Superbowl win will bring a few quick smiles. Then the next round of drinks comes and the rambling wanders to other topics. Any conversation about Steve Gleason’s blocked punt still brings out the tears in grown men and they are going to stay somber for a while. The franchise can always chase another Super Bowl. The Big Easy was never going to get back the chance to make memories on that Monday Night.

On September 25, 2006, the Saints returned to the Superdome for the first time since Hurricane Katrina. Calling it an emotionally charged Monday Night Football atmosphere would be an understatement. The Falcons never stood a chance; they could not even hear play calls in the huddle. A miscommunication on the punt coverage led to Gleason's block and a touchdown for the Saints. This play became a symbol of hope and resilience for the city of New Orleans and remains one of the most memorable moments in franchise history.

Gleason's Block was a Moment of Rebirth for everyone old enough to remember the chaos of Hurricane Katrina. ESPN replayed this game during the pandemic it is so important to the American sporting landscape. Gleason has a statue in Champions Square to mark that heartwarming win. Finn McCool's still has the watermarking post as a reminder of a different victory, one the tourist can gauk at but never truly ‘get' honestly.

While the Saints have had their share of offensive and defensive highlights, these special teams plays stand out for their impact and significance. From the first touchdown in franchise history to game-changing moments in the Super Bowl, the special teams units have consistently delivered when it mattered most. These highlights above are a testament to the unique and often underappreciated role those less heralded players have in the success of a football team.