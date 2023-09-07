United States Assistant General Attorney Kristen Clarke will serve as keynote speaker for Miles College's Honor's Convocation, per a statement received by HBCU Pulse. The Honor's Convocation will take place on September 14 at 10 AM EST in the Pearson Hall Auditorium on campus. The convocation is meant to celebrate the accomplishments of high-achieving students on the campus.

Kristen Clarke serves as the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice. In this role, she leads the Justice Department's efforts in enforcing federal civil rights. With a strong commitment to upholding the civil and constitutional rights of all Americans, Clarke has dedicated her career to pursuing justice and serving the public.

Clarke has been a champion of civil rights since her days as an undergraduate student at Harvard University, where she served as president of the Black Students Association. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1997 and then earned her Juris Doctor from Columbia University Law School in 2000. Upon her matriculation, she immediately started her work in public service, becoming a trial attorney in the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. In this role, she prosecuted cases that regarded voting rights, hate crimes, and human trafficking

President Joe Biden appointed her to the position of Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice on January 7, 2021. Clark was gracious when she received the nomination, saying in a statement obtained by the Washington Post, “If I am fortunate enough to be confirmed, we will turn the page on hate and close the door on discrimination by enforcing our federal civil rights laws.”

She was confirmed by the Senate in a 51-48 vote on May 25, 2021.