In honor of the institution's 125th Founder's Day, Miles College is kicking off a fundraising campaign with the aim of raising $125 million. The institution announced the campaign via a press release obtained by HBCU Pulse. The fundraising campaign will also be announced on campus inside the Clyde Williams Welcome Center on September 12 at 10 AM CST. The funds raised will support the institution's academics, and partnerships with both regional and national businesses and assist in the pre-development of Miles College's north campus.

Miles College has raised $100 million over the past four years, with the money aiding in several essential university functions such as effectively addressing campus instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic, increased investments in technology infrastructure on campus, and facility upgrades. The money also aided in the development of STEM and social work programs, a Black Male Teacher Initiative, eSports, and faculty development. The institution now seeks $25 million dollars to reach its goal. Mike Suco, who was announced as chair of the fundraising campaign, spoke about the $25 million goal in a statement.

“The remaining $25 million will change the college’s landscape with the renovation of historic Williams

Hall, the first building on campus. Money for scholarships, academic programs, and endowment will enhance the

college’s expanding and competitive offerings.”

Campaign Co-Chair Leroy Abrahams added, “What makes this campaign unique is the college’s vision for inclusionary growth. Miles College wants to expand its academics and facilities and at the same time help catalyze improvements for the surrounding

community of Fairfield. Funds raised for community development could provide facade grants to assist the

surrounding neighborhoods with improvement for residents, including painting, new lighting, and landscaping,”