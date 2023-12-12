Now that the NFL Week 14 schedule is in the book, we have the updated 2024 NFL Draft order as we head to the final four games of the season.

The NFL Week 14 slate is now in the books, and with just four games left in the 2023 season, the playoff picture is taking shape. For those teams at the other end of the standings, so is the 2024 NFL Draft order! And right now, the Chicago Bears own the first pick thanks to a shrewd trade with the Carolina Panthers last offseason.

Here is the current order for the top 18 picks, aka the teams who miss the playoffs, as well as the 14 postseason teams whose slots will be decided in January and February (as explained below). So, without further ado, this is the updated NFL draft order following Week 14 of the season.

How the 2024 NFL Draft is shaping up

1. Chicago Bears (from Panthers, 1-12)

2. New England Patriots (3-10)

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

4. Washington Commanders (4-9)

5. Chicago Bears (5-8)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

7. New York Jets (5-8)

8. New York Giants (5-8)

9. Tennessee Titans (5-8)

10. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

11. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

12. New Orleans Saints (6-7)

13. Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

14. Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

15. Arizona Cardinals (From Texans, 7-6)

16. Denver Broncos (7-6)

17. Buffalo Bills (7-6)

18. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

Above are the teams that currently miss out on the playoffs and get a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Below are the playoff teams in their current seedlings. Despite how a team finishes, the final 2024 NFL Draft order will be set based on how teams exit the playoffs.

For example, while the Green Bay Packers currently have the worst record (including tiebreakers) of any playoff team, if they go on to win the Super Bowl, they will pick 32nd. With that in mind, here is the rest of the NFL draft order after Week 14.

19. Green Bay Packers (6-7)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

21. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

22. Minnesota Vikings (7-6)

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

24. Houston Texans (From Browns, 8-5)

25. Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

27. Detroit Lions (9-4)

28. Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

29. Miami Dolphins (9-4)

30. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

31. San Francisco 49ers (10-3)

32. Baltimore Ravens (10-3)