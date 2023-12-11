We look at the biggest injuries coming out of Week 14, including those suffered by Justin Herbert, Justin Jefferson and CJ Stroud

Injuries sustained in Week 14, regardless of severity, will hit differently among fans. Every game is crucial in what is largely a crowded NFL, meaning that the absence of a key player can significantly impact a team's postseason outlook. This past Sunday's list of afflictions, which is unfortunately headlined by Justin Jefferson, Justin Herbert and CJ Stroud, likely marked the end of one franchise's meager playoff aspirations, while complicating others'.

Take a deep breath, unclench those fists and exercise some faith as we dive into the NFL Week 14 injury roundup. Fittingly, we will start with one of the most doomed teams in recent history.

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

When disappointment is the norm, it is easy for fans to feel numb to any bad news. The possibility of Herbert's season ending with an injury, however, should smack all of Bolt Nation deep in their guts and demoralize fantasy football managers who were banking on a resurgence for the playoffs.

Herbert fractured his right index finger (throwing hand) in the Chargers' 24-7 home loss to the Denver Broncos. He was ruled out at halftime and will not play in Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Given that there is only a month left in the season and LA is 5-8, there is a chance the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year does not take a another snap before next year.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

The All-Pro wide receiver returned to the field after nursing a hamstring injury for the last two months but quickly ran into trouble. He suffered a chest injury in the first half and was transported to a nearby hospital for the remainder of the Vikings' road matchup with the Raiders. Disaster has been averted, however.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed that Justin Jefferson is day-to-day and has a solid chance of suiting up in Week 15.

Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud

The Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner had the worst day of his young NFL career on Sunday. Without his top two receivers (more on that in a bit), CJ Stroud managed only 91 passing yards on a 43.5 completion percentage and a frightening 4.0 yards per pass versus the New York Jets. Before the 30-6 defeat was final, he left the game with a head injury.

The No. 2 overall pick is in concussion protocol and has six days to be cleared to compete in a divisional game against the home-team Tennessee Titans in Week 15. The Texans' postseason hopes could ultimately hinge on how these next few days go for Stroud.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

A frustrating season for the 2022 NFL rushing leader is potentially getting worse following a knee injury. Josh Jacobs was seen limping on the sidelines in the fourth quarter and did not check back into the game. Despite holding out for much of training camp, he has not missed any time this year. That could change, though, with Thursday Night Football looming.

Texans WR Nico Collins

A week after losing Tank Dell for the year, Houston's most effective wideout sustained a calf injury versus New York in the first quarter. Nico Collins, who is now over 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the first time in his career, was initially considered questionable but eventually ruled out for the rest of the contest. The Texans desperately need him to return for Sunday's must-win game against the Titans, as he left a huge hole in the offense after exiting in Week 14.

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

We're circling back to Minnesota to gauge the seriousness of running back Alexander Mattison's ankle injury. Just as the 25-year-old started to look more explosive, he goes down with a sprained ankle. Mattison left the Vikings' slog of a 3-0 win over Las Vegas on Sunday after compiling 66 rushing yards on 10 carries. His upcoming practice activity should tell a clearer story regarding Week 15.

San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Hargrave

We now briefly turn our attention to the other side of the ball, as the Niners suffered a key injury to their elite defensive attack. Javon Hargrave, who is proving to be a nice offseason addition to the team after helping the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl, was forced to exit Sunday's win against the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring issue. Those type of injuries can obviously linger, which is not ideal for the new No. 1 team in the NFC.

Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.

The injuries are piling up for Houston. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft left the blowout loss to the Jets with an ankle injury and was ruled questionable. it is unclear if Will Anderson Jr., would have returned if the game was closer. He has five sacks, eight tackles for loss and 42 combined tackles in his rookie season.

Baltimore Ravens S Kyle Hamilton

Lamar Jackson flashed his passing ability in a thrilling Week 14 win versus the Los Angeles Rams, but the defense has been a major reason why the Ravens currently own the best record in the AFC. Kyle Hamilton has snagged two interceptions, one of which was a pick six, and has two forced fumbles, three sacks, nine passes defensed and nine tackles for loss through 13 games.

Simply put, he is a big difference-maker on this secondary. But unfortunately, he may have to miss some time. The former first-round pick is week-to-week after suffering a sprained MCL early in the game. Fans should be grateful the diagnosis is not worse.

Atlanta Falcons LT Jake Matthews, RG Chris Lindstrom

Although a 6-7 record is nothing to smile about, the Falcons are still firmly in contention for the NFC South title. Their poor quarterback situation, which is arguably their biggest impediment to a postseason berth, has been mitigated by a strong offensive line. It is starting to weaken, however.

Atlanta was already down Kaleb McGary going into their huge face-off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could now be left extremely thin in the trenches after its Week 14 O-Line injuries. Second-Team All-Pro Chris Lindstrom exited with an ankle injury, while former Pro Bowler Jake Matthews had to tend to a knee issue. The Falcons lost the game, but their season could still be salvaged if they promptly get these valuable protectors back.

Head coach Arthur Smith says both men have a shot to play in Week 15 at the Carolina Panthers, per Scott Bair

Vikings RT Brian O'Neill

Another team that cannot afford to be short-handed on the offensive line is Minnesota, as it was an utter struggle just to muster three points on Sunday. Without right tackle Brian O'Neill, scoring could remain an arduous chore for this group. The 2021 Pro Bowler's status for this weekend appears to be up in the air after he sustained a left ankle sprain. O'Neill rarely misses time, so fans will have to see if he can gut it out in practice.

Other notable Week 14 injuries

Cleveland Browns C Ethan Pocic (stinger), Dallas Cowboys DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle), Rams RT Rob Havenstein (hip), Jacksonville Jaguars LG Ezra Cleveland (knee)