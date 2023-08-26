The 2023 US Open officially begins on Monday, but we won't see 2019 winner Bianca Andreescu on the courts of Flushing Meadows.

Andreescu has withdrawn from the final major of the season and will be replaced by a qualifier, as reported by the tournament on Saturday. The Canadian suffered back-to-back first-round losses in Washington and Montreal and revealed after that she was battling a stress fracture injury in her back, which has forced the 23-year-old to pull out of the US Open.

There was confidence in Andreescu's camp about playing in New York after skipping the Cincinnati Open to prepare for the Grand Slam, but evidently, she's not healthy enough. It's brutal news for Andreescu, who already missed time earlier this year after suffering a gruesome ankle injury at the Miami Open where she tore two ligaments.

The 2019 triumph in the Big Apple remains the only major win for Bianca Andreescu. Shortly after the win, she reached a career-best No. 4 ranking but has struggled to find her peak form again. Andreescu is currently No. 44 on the WTA Tour. She lost in the third round of the US Open a year ago and in the Round of 16 in 2021 in her title defense.

As for the three other majors of the season, Andreescu made the third round at the French Open and Wimbledon but bowed out in the second round at the Australian Open. Now, she has ample time to recover as the 2023 campaign comes to a close and hopefully, the Mississauga, Ontario native can come back stronger.