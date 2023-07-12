Christopher Eubanks gave the Americans something to cheer for at Wimbledon, going further than anyone thought possible in a Cinderella run before falling short in the quarterfinals.

He spoke out after his devastating five-set loss to Daniil Medvedev, thanking his fans and the tournament for a great two week ride at the All England Club, and saying it was “a dream come true.”

A dream come true… Thank you @Wimbledon for an incredible two weeks 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 https://t.co/yBcvt82auG — Christopher Eubanks (@chris_eubanks96) July 12, 2023

Twitter went crazy during his match against Medvedev as he lead two sets to one, and had a real chance to take down another top-5 player.

Eubanks won his ninth straight grass match earlier this week when he defeated fifth ranked Stefanos Tsitsitpas in the round of 16, stunning everyone around the sport.

Eubanks had great support from his fellow country men and women, especially from his friend Coco Gauff who attended his matches with her family. Gauff and American star Naomi Osaka gave great advice to the Eubanks on his run, reminding him that he belongs with the best.

“It's been a common theme amongst both of them, they've been saying for a long time that they feel like I belong at this level,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks will now look forward to the U.S. Open this August, where he will attempt to replicate his Wimbledon run on the hard court. The 27-year-old has a renewed sense of confidence after realizing what he can do on the biggest stage in the sport, and will be able to play lose in front of his home country fans.