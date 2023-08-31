Frances Tiafoe has advanced to the third round of the US Open for the fourth consecutive year, and is looking to elevate the American tennis game to a championship on home soil.

Tiafoe exuded confidence in his post match interview after defeating Sebastian Ofner in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Former women's world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki was pleased with his performance, after jokingly asking him to win quickly so she could enjoy the crowd in her follow-up match.

“Caroline wanted me to win in straight sets. So I’m happy she gets to come out here & you guys get to watch her play,” Tiafoe told the stadium with a smile, per the Tennis Letter.

He proceeded to explain why he felt the Americans have a very good chance at winning the Grand Slam this year with several top players. No American player has won the US Open since Andy Roddick 20 years ago, and Tiafoe is hoping to end the dry spell with him and his countrymen.

“Me & Taylor are top 10. Tommy’s knocking on the door. We all grew up together.. American tennis is in a good place. Hopefully we all keep going & we stop that streak of Roddick in 2003. Hopefully it happens here,” Tiafoe said.

Tiafoe burst onto the scene in the 2022 US Open, taking down several top opponents including the 2nd ranked Rafael Nadal en route to a semifinal appearance. He took down No. 14 Diego Schwartzman, No. 9 Andrey Rublev, and Nadal before he was eliminated in a hard-fought five-setter against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The 25-year-old is a -420 favorite in the third around against No. 22 Adrian Mannarino on Friday morning, and he holds +5000 odds to win it all. Despite the seemingly long odds, that is tied for sixth-best overall, along with his fellow Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. They will have to unseat Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz, both playing at the top of their game and highly favored to make the final.