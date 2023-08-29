Iga Swiatek made quick work of her first opponent at the US Open, defeating Rebecca Peterson in just 58 minutes and only conceding one game in the match.

The defending champ made light of the rapid time in her post match interview on Monday afternoon, joking that Frances Tiafoe told her to go slowly so he had extra time to get ready for his match on the same court after her.

“Frances told me yesterday not to make it too quick because he doesn’t have time to warm up,” Swiatek said with a laugh, per The Tennis Letter.

Tiafoe did manage to follow suit despite the short warmup, winning his opening match right after her in straight sets. Swiatek looked fresh in her performance, something she attributed to the intense practices she had in the lead-up.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I really wanted to play solid, and start the tournament with everything I focused on when I was practicing here all week,” the polish star said.

Swiatek certainly has large expectations in this tournament, as she looks to defend her first US Open title from a year ago, as well as her recent third French Open slam earlier this summer. She was glad to get the opening victory after her hard work, and still was able to enjoy herself with the quick win.

“I am happy I could play a great game and with all of the pressure and expectations, still have fun on the court,” Swiatek finished.

Swiatek is currently the world number 1, and has been sitting comfortably there since April of 2022. She recently passed over 70 consecutive weeks in the top spot, something only 8 other WTA players have ever done. The 22-year-old remains the favorite to win it all on the women's side, holding +200 odds and chased by Aryna Sabalenka (+480) and Coco Gauff (+700).