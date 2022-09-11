Iga Swiatek’s hilarious reaction after receiving $2.6 million check following US Open victory

Iga Swiatek took care of business at the 2022 US Open when she took down Ons Jabeur in the finals of the women’s singles tournament via a score of 6-2, 7-6 (7-5). Apart from adding yet another piece of hardware to her trophy collection, Iga Swiatek also came away with a fat check for topping the rest of the field, and her reaction to that was another moment to remember by her fans — for adorable reasons.

Iga Swiatek, receiving cheque for $2.6 million: "I'm really glad it's not in cash." — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) September 10, 2022

Iga Swiatek is no stranger to winning huge payouts and Grand Slam trophies, though, She entered the 2022 US Open already a two-time Grand Slam champion, but this is also the first non-French Open title she’s won ever. Prior to the 2022 US Open, Iga Swiatek had two Grand Slam wins, both from Roland Garros in 2020 and 2022.

It is also worth noting that Swiatek has now become the youngest woman to collect three Grand Slam titles since Maria Sharapova accomplished that feat as a 20-year-old way back in 2008. The future is incredibly bright for the 21-year-old Swiatek, who should be a serious Grand Slam title contender for years to come.

Per WTAtennis.com:

“I needed to stay composed and focus on the goals,” Swiatek said during the trophy ceremony. “It’s New York — it’s so loud, it’s so crazy.

Although she lost in the US Open finals, Jabeur will have a reason to smile Monday when the WTA gives her a promotion to no. 2 in the rankings, just behind clear no. 1 Swiatek.

On her way to the US Open title, Iga Swiatek also defeated no. 8 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals and no. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals before outclassing no. 5 Jabeur.