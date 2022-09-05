Iga Swiatek has successfully booked his spot in the fourth round of the women’s singles tournament at the 2022 US Open after taking down American Lauren Davis in the third round via a score of 6-4, 6-4. However, tennis legend and now analyst John McEnroe did not seem to fully enjoy what he saw from Iga Swiatek in that match, as he appeared to criticize a particular tactic by the Polish star.

Via James Walker-Roberts of Eurosport:

Although the move didn’t work as Davis put away the short ball to win the point, Eurosport expert McEnroe said: “I don’t know about that. I don’t think that’s legal…that is a little bit below the belt.”McEnroe continued: “The last time I saw that was when I was playing in 1986 I believe and [Mansour] Bahrami came in and served, and put his hands wide open and said, ‘Hit me’. And my partner Peter Fleming hit him in the forehead. And I said, ‘He’s a joke, this guy! I don’t understand what he’s doing. This is serious’.

McEnroe was pointing out to Iga Swiatek waving her hand while she was near the net during one moment in the second set when Davis was leading 2-0. It was perhaps an attempt to distract Davis, though, that did not seem to work, with Davis still coming away with a point.

Up ahead for Iga Swiatek is a showdown with German Jule Niemeier, who will look to pull off an upset. Swiatek is looking to notch his second Grand Slam win this year, having also won the 2022 French Open.