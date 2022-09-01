‘I’m just Serena’: Serena Williams drops perfect response on if she’s surprised by her ‘level’ at US Open

Serena Williams stunned the whole tennis world when she upset no. 2-ranked Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open. However, she quickly reminded everyone that it’s not something new to her in the best way possible.

After her stunning three-set victory, Williams was asked if she’s surprised by the level she’s playing at the 2022 US Open. After all, she’s now heading to the third round after failing to even win at least two games in her last three tournaments. In Wimbledon, she bowed out of the first round at the hands of Harmony Tan.

The 40-year-old tennis icon knows where the question is coming from, which is why she emphasized to everyone who she is.

“I’m just Serena,” Williams said in response to the question.

Now that is a GOAT quote from unarguable the GOAT female tennis player.

Sure enough, not a lot of people expected Serena Williams to beat Anett Kontaveit in their match. However, knowing she has nothing to lose in her final tournament, Williams found the motivation to fight and battle back for the win.

Williams has some more left in her tank, and she’s ready to use it all in a bid to give her legendary career the perfect ending it deserves.

“I don’t have anything to prove. I don’t have anything to win. I have absolutely nothing to lose,” Williams said of her mentality in the third set after dropping the second. “Honestly, I never get to play like this since ’98 really. Literally, I’ve had an X on my back since ’99. It’s kind of fun. I really enjoy just coming out and enjoying it. It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to do that.”

Williams faces AjlaTomljanović next in the third round, and more eyes will definitely be on that game.