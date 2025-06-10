Coco Gauff’s historic French Open win wasn’t just about forehands and footwork. According to the 21-year-old star, a wave of emotion and patriotism helped fuel her to become the first American since Serena Williams to hoist the trophy in Paris. And in a moment that left many stunned, she credited her inspiration to a moment in U.S. politics: Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection, per Complex.

“I remember after the election and everything, it kind of felt like a down period,” Gauff told reporters, reflecting on her mindset after winning the WTA Finals in Riyadh. “My mom told me… ‘Try to win the tournament to give something for people to smile for.’” That thought carried her from the desert of Riyadh to the red clay of Roland Garros. This time, she held the trophy not just for herself but for the people back home.

In a sport where national pride can be complicated and individualistic, Gauff made her stance clear. “Some people may feel some type of way about being patriotic,” she said. “But I’m definitely patriotic and proud to be American.” That patriotism, she added, extends to the people who support her values and reflect her background.

She didn’t just wave the flag metaphorically, either. Her X (formerly Twitter) post after the Trump win encouraged fans to stay grounded and turn to faith during tough times, noting, “He is the highest power.”

Victory and a Side of Shade

Article Continues Below

On the court, Gauff delivered a dominant performance, defeating top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka to capture her first French Open title. But the trophy ceremony wasn’t the end of the drama.

Sabalenka, a force on the tour herself, initially took a swipe at Gauff’s win: “She won… not because she played incredible, just because I made all of those mistakes.” The tennis world raised its eyebrows. Gauff, however, kept it classy. “I was a little bit surprised… but I’m gonna give her the benefit of the doubt,” she told Good Morning America. “It was a tough loss. I know she was probably a bit emotional.”

Sabalenka did eventually walk her comments back, later praising Gauff for her composure and clarity on court. But by then, Gauff had already shown she had as much poise with a mic as she does with a racket.

Whether people agree with her politically or not, one thing’s clear: Coco Gauff is unapologetically American, unapologetically herself, and now, a Grand Slam champion.