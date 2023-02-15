With Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, the team set out on their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

As the Chiefs moved through the city, the players celebrated in a big way. This included Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and his longtime teammate Travis Kelce.

As the parade neared its end, and the players began to speak with the crowd, Kelce once again found a way to fire up the Chiefs fans. The star tight end took the stage and gave a speech that will go down in team history.

“Hey Chiefs kingdom, we did this for you guys. I want you guys to genuinely know this, we did this for you guys and we love every single time you make arrowhead shake,” said Kelce.

He then added, “In all reality, this was the best season of my life I owe it to you guys, I owe it to the guys on this stage, I owe it to everybody in Chiefs kingdom and the organization that we’ve been able to create.”

*Wear the moment: Get your Chiefs Super Bowl gear at BreakingT*

As the Chiefs took down the Eagles in the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce once again delivered a strong performance. He finished the game with six receptions for 81 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

In his speech, Travis Kelce was sure to acknowledge that many doubted that the Chiefs would be able to have the season that they did. Following the offseason that they had, expectations were not high for the group. But now with the season reaching its end, Kelce and the team are prepared to celebrate. And they show no signs of slowing down.